Chicago, IL

‘Would You Rather?’ part two with the Daytime Chicago team

WGNtv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is Would You Rather Wednesday and if you...

wgntv.com

FanSided

What happened to Rojas on Chicago PD?

Vanessa Rojas (Lisseth Chavez) seemed primed to become a core member of the Chicago PD cast. The character crossed paths with Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) during an undercover mission, and she impressed Voight so much that she was asked to become a part of the IU in season 7. The season...
TV SERIES
Deadline

CBS Wins Wednesday With Repeat Showing Of ‘The Price Is Right Celebrates 50 Years’ Special

Retrospective special The Price Is Right Celebrates 50 Years on CBS was the big winner of the final Wednesday primetime of 2021. Earning a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo and 4.95 million viewers, the repeat airing of the CBS special led the pack as the night’s highest-rated and most-watched program. Not too shabby for a rerun, considering that previous repeat broadcasts haven’t earned beyond a 0.5 demo rating since the primetime holiday break started. This is the second week in a row that CBS has won Wednesday primetime with The Price Is Right-related content. Last week, CBS ruled Wednesday with...
NFL
onechicagocenter.com

Is Sylvie Brett leaving Chicago Fire?

Ever since Jesse Spencer left the Windy City behind him in order to move to Oregon in the 200th episode of Chicago Fire, fans have been waiting to see if anyone else on the cast might follow suit. It’s a storyline that caught many fans by surprise due in large...
TV SERIES
Chicago, IL
FanSided

5 Chicago Bears who will not return for 2022 season

The Chicago Bears finally made a decision on their head coach and General Manager, now it is time to hire both, and start to dig into the player decisions. While we do not know who will be making the decision on some players, we also know that by all accounts, these five players will not be on the Bears next season.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Column: Why George McCaskey’s explanation for the Chicago Bears’ firings of Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy was destined for disaster

As performance art goes, George McCaskey’s one-man show Monday afternoon will be difficult to top in 2022. Playing the role of finger-wagging corporate executive on a 59-minute video conference call with the media, McCaskey lambasted high school students for their “Fire Matt Nagy” chants at Nagy’s son’s football game, insinuated one-time All-Pro center Olin Kreutz was a liar, informed us his ...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks top prospect Lukas Reichel makes a strong 1st impression in his NHL debut, a 3-2 overtime win: ‘I had so much fun out there’

Lukas Reichel’s preseason experience prepared him, on some level, for what awaited him Thursday night at the United Center. Even so, Reichel tried to take it all in during his NHL debut, culminating with a Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens in a wacky finish. “I had so much fun out there,” Reichel said. “First game, first win, so that sounds pretty good.” ...
NHL
97ZOK

Bad News Concerning the Chicago Bears Head Coaching Job Has Come Out

To be a Chicago Bears fan in January. Ah, you can almost taste the disappointment. Seemingly every year about this time, there are news stories about how the Chicago Bears did this during the season or plan to do this during the upcoming season as a way to explain or prepare fans for the past and future of the team.
NFL
FanSided

Is Jesse Spencer returning to Chicago Fire?

Matt Casey’s exit from Chicago Fire was one of the most heartbreaking moments in the entire series. Nobody wanted to see the 51 veteran leave, but at the very least, the showrunners kept the door open for his possible return in the future. Casey’s actor, Jesse Spencer, made it...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Is Taylor Kinney leaving Chicago Fire?

Severide (Taylor Kinney) is a Chicago Fire centerpiece. The firefighter has been at the heart of some of the best narrative arcs in the entire series, and the departure of his partner-in-crime, Casey (Jesse Spencer), makes his presence all the more precious. But what if Kinney is the next cast...
TV SERIES
onechicagocenter.com

The surprising reason NBC pulled the plug on Chicago Justice

In the spring of 2017, the One Chicago franchise welcomed its newest addition with the debut of Chicago Justice on March 1 as part of NBC’s midseason lineup. The fourth series in the One Chicago franchise filled a void left by the franchise’s fellow sister series in putting a focus on the city’s legal system. As the perfect complement to Chicago PD which, of course, follows the men and women in blue, Justice focused on the State’s Attorney’s team of prosecutors and investigators and their pursuit for justice in the courtroom.
TV SERIES
FanSided

The surprising reason Sophia Bush left Chicago PD

Character and actor departures are far from unfamiliar to One Chicago fans. Like in most long-running franchises, the One Chicago franchise shows of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD have each had their fair share of cast shakeups over the years. While some of these casting departures have been...
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Chicago Fire’s Stella Kidd named worst TV girlfriend of 2021

2021 is quickly nearing its end and the time has come for outlets to release their annual superlatives celebrating the best and worst the past year had to offer. While we’re typically thrilled to see Chicago Fire and its characters included on these end-of-year lists, we’re not quite sure what to make of one “honor” recently bestowed upon Chicago Fire‘s Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo).
TV SERIES

