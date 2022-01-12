Frazier, Payne step up in victory over Cornhuskers

Welcome back to the Starting 5. The Starting 5 is written multiple times per week by Adam Spencer to keep you up-to-date on all the news and events in the world of college hoops. You can follow Adam on Twitter at @AdamSpencer4 and @SDSBasketball. 1. Opening tipoff. With No. 1...
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Oregon had lost some close games before briefly getting shut down by COVID-19. The Ducks are finally turning a corner. Jacob Young scored a season-high 23 points and Oregon edged No. 3 UCLA 84-81 in overtime Thursday night to give coach Dana Altman his 700th career victory.
Sophomore guard Dajuan Harris Jr. hit an off-balance, driving layup inside of 10 seconds to play and the Jayhawks survived a 3-point attempt at the buzzer by ISU senior Gabe Kalscheur. “It’s a thrill,” Williams said of his first game at Allen Fieldhouse since he left Kansas for North Carolina...
Indiana Basketball fell to the Hawkeyes in Iowa in a Big Ten matchup. Along with X’s and O’s, superstition may have played a part. The Iowa Hawkeyes welcomed Indiana Basketball to Iowa City last night in a Big Ten battle against two very good basketball teams and two top-tier players in the country. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers by a final score of 83-74. Kris Murray ended up with career highs for the winning team finishing with 29 points and 11 rebounds.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana point guards Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee played a big role in the Hoosiers' two wins this week, and after Sunday's win over Minnesota, they got to talk about it for three minutes in the postgame press conference. But on Tuesday night, they got to...
Iowa has been waiting on linebacker Jack Campbell to make a decision about his future. Finally, the announcement is in. The Hawkeyes will be getting Campbell for one more season after the linebacker announced his return for the 2022 season. Campbell made his decision public with a post on social media on Wednesday.
Indiana men’s basketball seemed to be making progress on the offensive end and taking better care of the basketball before it matched up with Iowa Thursday night. The team averaged just seven turnovers across the previous three games after giving the ball up 15.5 times per game in its first 12 games.
Paolo Banchero had 24 points and eighth-ranked Duke hit 13 straight shots to blow it open after halftime and beat Wake Forest 76-64 on Wednesday night with Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski sidelined by illness.
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Iverson Molinar scored a career-high 28 points and Mississippi State quickly overtook Georgia in the second half, winning 88-72. Molinar was 11-of-18 shooting with seven assists. Javian Davis produced 18 productive minutes off the bench with 12 points, a team-high six rebounds and three blocks. Cameron Matthews and Andersson Garica added 10 […]
