$0.25 Martinis Are No Longer Available At Anton’s Due To ‘Obscure’ NY State Liquor Law

By Justine Golata
 6 days ago

Yes, the deal that once sounded too good to be true, has actually become just that.

Up until January 21st, Anton’s in the West Village was offering an unbeatable deal, especially in NYC. Guests were able to purchase $0.25 martinis and manhattans during lunch hours if they had also purchased food.

However, the restaurant recently posted a statement on their Instagram sharing that the deal is unfortunately no longer available.

“Due to an obscure NY State liquor law, of which we were completely unaware, and for which we received no warning or notice, we can no longer offer 25 cent Martinis and Manhattans,” shared the post.

By mandate of the SLA, beginning next week and throughout the remainder of the month, Anton’s will instead be offering $9 martinis and manhattans during lunchtime. The post further shared that a NY State liquor law restricts liquor and wine being sold any lower than 50% of an establishment’s regular pricing, a ruling unbeknownst to Anton’s.

“Wish us luck as we battle through a pending SLA case…” shared Anton’s. “And pls don’t cancel your lunch reservations…laissez les bons temps rouler!”

And though the deal has come to an end, we send our support to the local restaurant and wish them all the best.

Find out more on their website or Instagram .

However, in other news: New Yorkers Can Now Enjoy Beer & Wine Inside Movie Theaters

Steve Kerr
16d ago

O.M.Goodness . Better Start Doing Motor Vehicle ✋ Stops and breathalyzer tests around and in West Village Remember People Key Words Designated Drivers🤪

Christine H
15d ago

There you go, bringing back not only cheap drinks from way back when but the “Three-Martini Lunch” from years past! And then go back to work sloshed!🤣😂 Very productive work day!😂

Secret NYC

Free Umbrella Rentals Are Available All Across NYC

Coming from Brazilian company, Rentbrella, free umbrella rentals are available all across NYC!. The company was first established in 2018 and has recently expanded into NYC. With umbrella rental stations in tons of major cities worldwide, Rentbrella is making rainy days a little less gloomy for everyone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

10 Best Antique Shops In New York City Worth Checking Out

Antiquing is the best way to find one-of-a-kind treasures for you and your home. Spending your days wandering around thrift stores and antique stores is a sure-fire way to ensure your closet and home are filled with the best, one-of-a-kind items. And while you’re bound to find great pieces at both types of stores, antique stores typically carry items that are a little more valuable than those items found in thrift stores.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

85 Black-Owned Restaurants You Can Support In NYC Right Now, Organized By Neighborhood

One tangible way you can support the Black community in NYC is by spending money at Black-owned restaurants. It’s an action you can take right in this moment, but also one you should incorporate into your daily, weekly and monthly spending habits. This list was compiled using spreadsheets that have been circulating across NYC social media like this one and this one . This isn’t all-encompassing of the city yet, and we will be continuing to add to it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Secret NYC

