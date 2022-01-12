Hunt: PSRC sports still ‘full steam ahead’ amid COVID-19 surge

LUMBERTON — As COVID-19 cases spike and other area school districts begin to once again impose restrictions on athletic events, Public Schools of Robeson County has no plans for any capacity limits or masking requirements for participating athletes, PSRC Athletic Director Jerome Hunt said Wednesday.

Spectators continue to be required to wear a mask at PSRC indoor athletic events.

“Right now we’re full steam ahead. It hasn’t even been brought up, as far as having any fan restrictions or anything like that in Robeson County right now,” Hunt said. “We’re kind of full steam ahead. I know some counties/districts are going to 50% capacity and all that, but honestly most of our basketball games now, regular-season games, most of them are not over 50% capacity anyway, unless it’s a big rivalry game or something that would be really crowded.”

Bladen County Schools is in virtual learning this week due to staff shortages caused by numerous virus cases, and has closed its basketball games to the public, with capacity limited to five tickets for the families of each player and cheerleader. Cumberland County Schools announced last week it is limiting spectator attendance to 50% capacity.

Several districts around the region are requiring players to wear a mask even during competition; this was required statewide by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association for most sports, including basketball, during most of the 2020-21 school year.

“I’m against masks while out on the court participating; I just don’t think it’s healthy,” Hunt said. “Now as far as fans wearing masks in the gym and everything, all that good stuff, I’m all for that, which is what we’ve been doing anyway. We still have problems with fans coming in and they have a mask on but they pull it down once they get in there, and it’s kind of hard to police all of that, but we do the best we can.”

While some basketball games have been canceled or postponed for virus-related reasons, most have been due to issues with the opposing team. The Fairmont boys and Red Springs girls basketball teams will miss games this week due to players in quarantine, and several teams have played games shorthanded after some players were forced to quarantine. NCHSAA policy states that unvaccinated players are required to quarantine for two weeks if they are exposed, while vaccinated players do not have to quarantine unless they become sympomatic, and can continue to compete.

“We’re still chugging along,” Hunt said. “We’ve had some teams in quarantine, and it’s not that the entire teams are positive but they may have one player that’s positive, but the others have been exposed and they’ve got to go through the quarantine process.”

Robeson County set a new one-week record with 1,923 new COVID-19 cases from Jan. 4 through Monday. But the difference from last basketball season, also played during a virus spike, is that there are fewer restrictions currently put in place — specifically by the NCHSAA and more broadly by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services — compared to last year.

“Last year with the restrictions we were basically following what the state had put in place,” Hunt said. “Once the state lifted those restrictions, we lifted our restrictions as far as spectators. That’s basically the only difference. And the state, at one time last year, you had to wear a mask while participating, then they lifted that restriction. You can be more restrictive than the state, but we’ve just been following the guidelines the state has put into place.”

Even as the pandemic continues and keeping athletes and spectators safe remains a matter at hand, Hunt is pleased that the 2021-22 high school sports season is able to continue.

“We feel like this is at least one normal thing that the kids can do is get out and participate in sports,” Hunt said. “We’re trying to make it as safe as we can for them, but still we’re going to have some flare-ups here and there.”