Developing speed can be a tricky task. Multiple factors need to be considered from an individual and training perspective to do it optimally. Strength is the base for several athletic attributes, including speed, and while getting stronger will not guarantee an increase in speed, considering the youth athlete it is a great start. Increasing strength on a fundamental level will certainly help younger, less experienced athletes get faster. This new strength will help increase their ability to create more force while sprinting and lead to an overall increase in their athletic performance ability and potential.

