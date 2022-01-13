ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronnie Spector: Be My Baby singer of The Ronettes dies at 78

BBC
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRonnie Spector, the trail-blazing lead singer of the 1960s all-girl group the Ronettes, has died. The pop star found fame with hits such as Be My Baby, Baby I Love You and Walking in the Rain. A statement from her family said she passed away at age 78 "after...

www.bbc.com

Rolling Stone

Ronnie Spector: 15 Essential Songs

After years of performing around New York City, the Ronettes exploded in 1963 behind “Be My Baby,” a modern standard beloved by the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson and pretty much everyone else with ears and a heart. During the recording of the song in Los Angeles, “All the musicians dropped whatever they were holding, their horns and guitars, and they were looking at this new girl in town,” lead singer Ronnie Spector remembered during an interview with Rolling Stone in 2016. “All the musicians were yelling, ‘Oh, my God. Her voice!’ And I’m saying, ‘Me? A little girl from Spanish...
Vulture

Ronnie Spector, ’60s Girl-Group Icon, Dead at 78

Ronnie Spector, one of the best-known figures of the 1960s girl-group era, died Wednesday, her family confirmed in a statement on her website. She was 78. Spector died of cancer “with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan,” per the statement. In 1957, Spector, born Veronica Bennett, formed a vocal group with her sister and cousin that went on to become the Ronettes. They released their first singles on Colpix Records in 1962 but failed to gain traction at the label. In 1963, the Ronettes moved to Philles Records under the direction of producer Phil Spector, who worked with a number of girl groups. The Ronettes shaped pop music in the mid-1960s with their signature song “Be My Baby” as well as hits like “Baby, I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain.” The Ronettes broke up in 1967; in the decades after, Ronnie Spector attempted to launch a solo career, eventually releasing her first solo album, Siren, in 1980. She also sang backup for a number of other musicians including Eddie Money on his 1986 hit “Take Me Home Tonight.”
The Independent

‘The voice of all voices’: Ronnie Spector was music’s great survivor

Ronnie Spector has died, at the age of 78, but her voice will go on being heard for as long as we have recorded music and a way to play it. The lead singer of The Ronettes, she lent her unforgettable vibrato to their immortal 1963 single “Be My Baby” before marrying the song’s producer, Phil Spector. He was a cruel, macabre and jealous abuser, keeping her locked away from the world and forbidding her from performing. After escaping in 1972, Ronnie was encouraged by many of the musical icons she’d influenced and inspired to return to singing. “So that’s...
The Independent

Ronnie Spector death: Brian Wilson and Gene Simmons tributes to ‘icon’

Brian Wilson, Gene Simmons and Kathy Valentine are among those paying tribute to “iconic” US musician Ronnie Spector, following her death aged 78.The Ronettes singer’s famous friends described her as a “special person” and said her spirit would “live on forever”.Spector, who was known for such 1960s hits as “Be My Baby”, “Baby I Love You” and “Walking In the Rain”, died on Wednesday after a brief illness from cancer, her family said.Beach Boys co-founder Wilson, who reportedly became obsessed with “Be My Baby”, said he was heartbroken by the news.“I just heard the news about Ronnie Spector and...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck Bassist Phil Chen Dead at 80

Veteran session bassist Phil Chen, who played with Rod Stewart, Jeff Beck and the Doors’ Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger, has died at the age of 80. “With heavy hearts we share the news that Phil Chen passed away on the morning of Dec. 14, 2021, after a long battle with cancer,” read a statement on Chen’s official Facebook page. “He spent his final days surrounded by family and close friends, and cherished time with his grandchildren, who always brightened his day. He will be missed greatly and his contagious passion for music and positive energy on and off the stage will be remembered always.
DoYouRemember?

Keith Richards Names His Top 10 Favorite Singers Of All Time

Artists almost inevitably always draw inspiration from some other artists. Just as many will have favorites whose influence and praises they themselves will sing for the ages. Rolling Stones frontman Keith Richards weighs in on who he considers his favorite singers, who he also considers the greatest in the industry.
TMZ.com

Marvelettes Singer Wanda Young Dead at 78

Wanda Young -- one of the few remaining members of The Marvelettes -- has died. The legendary singer's daughter, Meta Ventress, confirmed the news to the New York Times Saturday -- saying her mother had passed almost two weeks ago, on Dec. 15, in Garden City, MI as a result of complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Billboard

Joe Simon, Chart-Topping R&B Singer, Dead at 85

Joe Simon, a Grammy-winning R&B singer whose hits included 1969’s “The Chokin’ Kind” and 1972’s “Power of Love” and was sampled in OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” and other hip-hop classics, died Monday (Dec. 13) in his longtime hometown near Chicago. He was 85.
NBC News

Yoko Ono was called ‘dragon lady,’ blamed for Beatles breakup. Now, her legacy is re-examined.

After enduring a half century of vitriol for allegedly “breaking up” The Beatles, Yoko Ono’s contentious place in pop culture is once again being re-examined following the release of Peter Jackson’s new documentary series “Get Back.” The reckoning coincides with a growing, broader movement in which many are interrogating the ways Asian women have been depicted and the consequences of misrepresentations, experts say.
NME

Paul McCartney’s bass breaks world record at auction

A guitar played by Paul McCartney was sold at auction over the weekend, breaking the world record for the most expensive bass in the process. The Yamaha BB-1200 bass guitar, which McCartney used in the studio and on tour with Wings, sold for $496,100 (£374,905), beating the previous record of $384,000 (£290,190) set by The Rolling Stones‘ Bill Wyman’s 1969 Fender Mustang bass in 2020.
JamBase

Remembering Joe Cocker: Performing With John Belushi On ‘SNL’

Rock vocalist Joe Cocker died on this date in 2014 at age 70. Possessing one of the most recognizable singing voices, Cocker was also equally identifiable, at least early in his career, by his enthusiastic performance style. Born in Sheffield, England on May 20, 1944, Cocker’s career was built around...
The Associated Press

David Bowie’s extensive music catalog is sold to Warner

NEW YORK (AP) — The extensive music catalog of David Bowie, stretching from the late 1960s to just before his death in 2016, has been sold to Warner Chappell Music. More than 400 songs, among them “Space Oddity,” “Ziggy Stardust,” “Fame,” “Rebel Rebel” and “Let’s Dance” on 26 Bowie studio albums released during his lifetime, a posthumous studio album release, Toy, two studio albums from Tin Machine, as well as tracks released as singles from soundtracks and other projects, are included.
Ultimate Classic Rock

10 Surprising Songs Never Performed Live by the Beatles

The Beatles stopped touring before they reached their early studio pinnacle with Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Heart Club Band, leaving a string of un-played era-defining late-'60s hits. Then John Lennon and George Harrison died without ever mounting the never-ending tour cycles later favored by former bandmates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.
Billboard

Michael Lang, Woodstock Co-Creator, Dies at 77

Michael Lang, legendary co-creator of the Woodstock Music & Art Fair, has died. He was 77. Lang died on Saturday night (Jan. 8) from a rare form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma at Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York City. His rep and family friend Michael Pagnotta confirmed the news to Billboard.
Variety

Lulu, Singer and Co-Star of ‘To Sir With Love,’ Remembers Sidney Poitier, and Working With David Bowie

The legendary Scottish singer Lulu has had a career that’s spanned six decades and is still, as she says, “smashing it onstage.” But she is most associated with a song and a film that she made when she was a teenager: the 1967 Sidney Poitier-starring classic “To Sir, With Love.” The film depicted Poitier as a British Guyanese teacher at a tough East London school and the ensuing racial issues, and featured Lulu not just as a student in his class but also singing the title song to him in a pivotal scene at the end. Though just 18 at the...
