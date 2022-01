NEW YORK, N.Y., January 11, 2022 – New York City FC (NYCFC) today drafted Forwards Kevin O’Toole, Kingsford Adjei and El Mahdi Youssoufi in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. O’Toole was selected with the 34th overall pick in the Second Round after NYCFC traded down from their 28th pick in the First Round via a trade with FC Dallas in exchange for $50,000 General Allocation Money. The Princeton University Forward played 17 games, starting in 14, contributing seven goals and nine assists in 2021 for the Tigers. The Montclair, N.J., native was a 2021 All-American and a two-time Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO