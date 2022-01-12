ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Barbara Lewis: South End Pizza fixed a problem the right way

laconiadailysun.com
 2 days ago

We ordered pizza from South End Pizza last Saturday night. We were told it would be ready in less than an hour. My husband...

www.laconiadailysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
107 JAMZ

Pizza Lovers Divided Over ‘Correct Way to Cut Pizza’ Hack

Pizza is one of America's favorite comfort foods. It's estimated that Americans eat three billion pizzas every year. That equates to about $38 billion in pizza sales for the national chains, the local pizzerias, and the take and bake crowd who likes to heat their pizza up at home. Because...
RESTAURANTS
bizjournals

Black Dog Cafe in St. Paul is closing permanently

Black Dog Cafe, a restaurant and live music venue in St. Paul's Lowertown neighborhood, said over the weekend that it's closing after a two-decade run. Owners made the announcement on the restaurant's Facebook page. "We are grateful for each and everyone of you that has walked through these doors," the post read.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
SheKnows

Billy’s Plan Takes a Shocking Turn That Leaves Victoria Fuming – and Devon Reaches a Definitive Decision About Dominic

At Newman-Locke, Victoria tells Ashland she’s frustrated that she hasn’t heard back from Billy. He questions relying on Billy when there are better ways to undermine Adam. Victoria isn’t ready to kick him to the curb just yet. She imagines the look on Adam’s face when he learns they’ve taken over Newman Media. Ashland points out she hasn’t had any issues with Adam lately. Victoria insists it’s merely business, but her husband thinks she’s once again trying to protect Billy. Victoria muses that he’s a useful tool with a plan already in motion. Ashland is doubtful about the plan and thinks she’s making a foolish move. “One I can’t say I understand.”
TV & VIDEOS
laconiadailysun.com

Tame your stress with Melissa Morrison Jan. 20

LACONIA — Join the Laconia Public Library on Thursday, Jan. 20 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for Tame Your Stress Beastie: Herbal & Natural Therapies for Relaxation, Stress, & Anxiety. Are you fatigued, frazzled, and at your wit's end with everyone and everything? Do you feel as if there is no way to calm your overactive mind and nerves? Have no fear... herbs are here to help and comfort you. Join Master Herbalist Melissa Morrison of Dragonfly Botanicals to gain a better understanding of the stress response happening in your body and what foods, herbs, and natural therapies can help you balance, heal, and breathe again. Space is limited, sign up in advance by calling 603-524-4775 ext 12, or email: info@laconialibrary.org.
LACONIA, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#South End Pizza#The Daily Sun
The Independent

Places to buy plants online: Our favourite garden centres and nurseries that deliver to your door

Whether you want to put your green fingers to the test with bedding plants, get your balcony prepped for spring or add some life to your indoor space, there’s never been a better time to buy plants for your home and garden.While a visit to your local nursery is always encouraged, if you’re on the hunt for a wider selection or simply don’t want to have to wrestle an unruly shrub into the back seat of your car, the good news is that it’s now super convenient to shop for plants online.That’s right, the magic of home delivery now extends...
GARDENING
The Independent

Care home fined £640,000 after resident chokes to death on doughnut

A care home company has been fined more than half a million pounds after one of its residents choked on a piece of doughnut and died.The 65-year-old woman, of Orchard Care Home in Tullibody, Clackmannanshire, was on a specialist diet of minced and moist foods after a severe stroke and vascular dementia left her at risk of choking.Her modified diet meant bread products were not suitable, according to an NHS leaflet.On August 7 2019, however, she was given a piece of jam doughnut as a snack from a tea trolley, which she choked on.Despite efforts of care home staff and...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
laconiadailysun.com

Progressive Insurance New England Boat Show starts Feb. 16

BOSTON, Mass. — New England’s largest boating event returns to Boston after one-year hiatus, featuring the largest selection of boats in the region, free boating education and fun for all ages. The Progressive Insurance New England Boat Show returns to the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center Feb. 16-20,...
BOSTON, MA
laconiadailysun.com

How Safe Is a 'Holiday' From Bone-Strengthening Meds?

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- People on bone-protecting drugs often take breaks from them for a few years. Now a new study finds that a "holiday" from the medication risedronate (Actonel) may come with a slightly increased risk of hip fracture. Researchers found that compared with a drug...
LIFESTYLE
laconiadailysun.com

Lynn Chong: Doing away with women's health care is a return to the 1800s

The possible demise of Roe v. Wade's protections for women's lives calls me to share this from my family history. In the 1800s an ancestor's neighbor wanted to buy a certain milk cow. My farmer said, "I can't sell you that cow. That's my wife's cow." The neighbor said, "If you'd keep your wife in subdual the way I keep my wife, you could sell me that cow."
WOMEN'S HEALTH
laconiadailysun.com

Ruth Larson: Rep. Sylvia's proclamations that the pandemic "has come to an end" are from "Cloud Cuckoo Land" (292) (

On Jan. 5, renowned epidemiologist Michael Sylvia, of Belmont, New Hampshire, made an exciting pronouncement. In comments to the NH House of Representatives, he stated that the COVID-19 pandemic “has come to an end." Unfortunately, further exploration into this welcome news leads to disappointment. Michael Sylvia has no MD...
BELMONT, NH
The Independent

This £20 John Lewis cushion fixed my lockdown back pain

As an office worker who spends the majority of my time hunched over a screen, my posture has never been exemplary. But the last 10 months have made the undesirable slouching of my spine even more pronounced – and worse, I developed back pain for the first time in my adult life.  I’m not alone – a survey of 2,000 adults published in October 2020 shows that 36 per cent of adults experienced increased pain during lockdown, with back pain cited as the most common complaint. A quarter of those polled cited their home working set-up as the cause, and...
YOGA

Comments / 0

Community Policy