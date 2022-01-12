Barbara Lewis: South End Pizza fixed a problem the right way

LACONIA — Join the Laconia Public Library on Thursday, Jan. 20 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for Tame Your Stress Beastie: Herbal & Natural Therapies for Relaxation, Stress, & Anxiety. Are you fatigued, frazzled, and at your wit's end with everyone and everything? Do you feel as if there is no way to calm your overactive mind and nerves? Have no fear... herbs are here to help and comfort you. Join Master Herbalist Melissa Morrison of Dragonfly Botanicals to gain a better understanding of the stress response happening in your body and what foods, herbs, and natural therapies can help you balance, heal, and breathe again. Space is limited, sign up in advance by calling 603-524-4775 ext 12, or email: info@laconialibrary.org.

LACONIA, NH ・ 7 HOURS AGO