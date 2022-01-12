Ben Simmons' agents met with Sixers; nothing has changed on status

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Ben Simmons will continue their ongoing dance as the trade deadline approaches. It is no secret the 25-year-old three-time All-Star wants nothing to do with the Sixers, but Philadelphia refuses to trade him for just anything.

The Sixers want a top-25 player in return for Simmons to pair with Joel Embiid in pursuit of a title, but they have been unable to find the right value for him. They also want him to return to the team, but Simmons has no intention of ever wearing a Sixers uniform again.

Simmons’ agency, Klutch Sports, met with president Daryl Morey and GM Elton Brand in a bid to find a truce on this stalemate, but nothing has changed. Simmons still doesn’t want to play here, and the Sixers still want only a top player for him.

The Sixers have to keep their focus on the floor despite what’s going on with Simmons as they move forward.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!