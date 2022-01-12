ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Ben Simmons' agents met with Sixers; nothing has changed on status

By Ky Carlin
 21 hours ago
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Ben Simmons will continue their ongoing dance as the trade deadline approaches. It is no secret the 25-year-old three-time All-Star wants nothing to do with the Sixers, but Philadelphia refuses to trade him for just anything.

The Sixers want a top-25 player in return for Simmons to pair with Joel Embiid in pursuit of a title, but they have been unable to find the right value for him. They also want him to return to the team, but Simmons has no intention of ever wearing a Sixers uniform again.

Simmons’ agency, Klutch Sports, met with president Daryl Morey and GM Elton Brand in a bid to find a truce on this stalemate, but nothing has changed. Simmons still doesn’t want to play here, and the Sixers still want only a top player for him.

The Sixers have to keep their focus on the floor despite what’s going on with Simmons as they move forward.

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Daryl Morey
NBC Sports

Daryl Morey reportedly trying to move Tobias Harris too?

With the NBA trade deadline closing in, rumor season is really starting to heat up. First it was the Cavaliers as a sleeper team in the Ben Simmons trade sweepstakes. Then it was the Hawks entering the fray. And now it sounds like Daryl Morey is trying to make the...
NBA
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: No, Ben Simmons isn’t being traded to Atlanta

The Philadelphia 76ers are a team with needs. They aren’t particularly proficient at passing, could use some 3-and-D fortification on the wings, and are quite literally the worst rebounding team in the association. If the team is going to shore up, stop treading water, and right the ship in what is shaping out to be the best season of Joel Embiid‘s career, they are going to have to do so soon, as the regular season is almost at its halfway mark.
NBA
phillyvoice.com

NBA Trade Rumors: Kings making young guards available, providing avenue for Ben Simmons talks

The Sixers' Ben Simmons standoff has lasted into January 2022 for a number of reasons, but at the top of the list was a belief from the front office that more opportunities would become available over time. That belief appears to have paid off in at least one situation, with the Sacramento Kings reportedly reconsidering their untouchables in the midst of another losing season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Kuzma mocks latest Ben Simmons trade rumor

The Philadelphia 76ers do not appear any closer to trading Ben Simmons now than they were during the summer, but a report this week claimed they could be exploring a new way to entice potential suitors. Like many others, Kyle Kuzma found the idea to be extremely unrealistic. ESPN’s Marc...
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: 76ers have stopped fining Ben Simmons

The previous report on the 76ers’ intermittent fining of Ben Simmons came nearly two months ago, when they reportedly fined him for not joining the team on a road trip. This prolonged silence has been a far cry from the daily drama over how Simmons was handling his mental health, how the team was handling his mental health and what that meant about his salary.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Hawks Interested in Ben Simmons

After initially reporting that the Sixers’ preferred outcome would be to keep Ben Simmons through this season, longtime NBA journalist Marc Stein now says that teams around the league are skeptical about that stance. Stein also reported that the Hawks are in the mix for Simmons, which ESPN’s Brian...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Major Ben Simmons Trade Rumor

There’s a major trade rumor involving Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons floating around on Tuesday. The Sixers have yet to find an adequate trade partner and package for Simmons. Daryl Morey has long said he expects a superstar player in return. The only issue is Simmons isn’t exactly superstar material right now.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Report: Ben Simmons's Agent Meets With 76ers Over All-Star's Future

As the NBA season approaches its halfway mark, there appears to be no imminent resolution to the Ben Simmons situation in Philadelphia. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and general manager Elton Brand reportedly met with Simmons's agent, Rich Paul, on Wednesday to discuss the 25-year-old's future.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Sixers Trying To Include Tobias Harris In Ben Simmons Trade?

The Philadelphia 76ers have consistently found themselves mentioned in NBA trade rumors as a result of the ongoing saga with All-Star Ben Simmons. He still hasn’t been moved with less than a month until the trade deadline. Teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers and now, most recently, the Atlanta Hawks,...
NBA
