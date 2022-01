SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in the back of the head while sitting in his vehicle. According to Lt. Jon Broom with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a shots fired call near the 800 block of Mary and the 800 block of Wayne around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 8. While in en route, they learned the person was shot in the head.

