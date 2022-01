MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Montgomery County Public Health District, in conjunction with the Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, would like to continue to encourage eligible residents to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Every new emerging variant emphasizes the need for vaccinations and booster shots for eligible populations. Need to find a vaccine or a vaccine booster shot? Click here for vaccine sites: https://www.vaccines.gov/.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO