Nvidia researchers have published an article detailing the various ways the company is exploring how Multi Chip Module (MCM) designs can be deployed for future products. As computing becomes more and more heterogeneous, Nvidia seems to be looking for a way to add flexibility to its semiconductor designs. This could be achieved by "mix and matching" different hardware blocks according to the intended workloads, and that's exactly where MCM comes in.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO