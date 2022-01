I write today with bittersweet news. I have decided not to seek re-election to the State Senate for our beloved District 13 in 2022. Serving in the legislature for the past four years – the last two as your senator – has been the highest honor. Fighting for our community is the heart and soul of my life. Hearing your stories and representing your voices has changed who I am. I strive every day to fulfill the faith that you have placed in me.

