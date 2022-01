There's a special bond Dairy Queen fans have with their beloved steak finger basket, at least I think so. Think about it, it's a chicken fried steak you can eat on the go. Sadly, in 2022, this bond has been broken as DQ has opted to stop selling steak fingers forever... well, unless you're in Texas... The Lone Star State got to keep their steak fingers.

LAWTON, OK ・ 6 DAYS AGO