Committee of the Whole Cancelled for Tuesday

 1 day ago

BLOOMINGTON, IL – Due to a lack of...

dekalbtimes.com

City of Sandwich Committee of the Whole Council met Oct. 18

City of Sandwich Committee of the Whole Council met Oct. 18. Mayor Latham called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM. Roll call was taken:. Present: Mayor Latham, City Clerk Ii; Aldermen Fritsch, Holcomb, Killey, Kreinbrink, Johnson, Littlebrant & Whitecotton. Quorum established. Also Present: Attorney Harrill, Chief Bianchi & EMA...
SANDWICH, IL
North Cook News

Planning & Development Committee - CANCELED on January 10

City of Evanston issued the following announcement on Jan. Location: Morton Civic Center, James C. Lytle City Council Chambers, Room 2800\. Address: 2100 Ridge Avenue Evanston, Illinois 60201. Planning and Development Committee is canceled due to lack of agenda. The next regular meeting will be held on Monday, January 24,...
EVANSTON, IL
columbusnews-report.com

Council appoints new member

All of the positions on the Columbus City Council are filled as of Monday night’s meeting in City Hall. “This evening, I’d like to appoint a person from the second ward to fill Mrs. Houser’s position,” Mayor Grant Spieth said before addressing that individual. Lindsay Shoemaker, who has lived in Ward 2 since 2015, was introduced to the council early in the evening. City Administrator Daniela…
POLITICS
hopeprescott.com

Hope City Board

The Hope City Board held their first meeting of 2022 Tuesday. Following the prayer, pledge,and approval of the minutes, the board addressed agenda items. First up was a request from the Rusty Wheels Antique Engine Club to put a compressor on the property they occupy at Fair Park. City Manager Catherine Cook also noted the city does not currently have an agreement in file with the club and she suggested the city pursue one. The club is open to such an agreement. Rick Williams of the club addressed the board and answered questions. Mayor Still complimented the club on their efforts during the Watermelon Festival. The board approved allowing the club to install the compressor.
HOPE, AR
isanti.mn.us

Isanti County Board of Commissioners 2022 Committee of the Whole Meeting Schedule

Public Notice is hereby given that the Isanti County Board of Commissioners has set their 2022 Committee of the Whole meeting (work session) schedule. All meetings will be held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month beginning at 9:00 a.m. with the exception of April 26, July 26, and October 25, which will be held after the scheduled EDA meeting. All meetings will be held in the Isanti County Board Room of the Isanti County Government Center, 555 18th Avenue SW, Cambridge, Minnesota 55008.
ISANTI, MN
pvaz.net

Community Budget Open House

Town of Prescott Valley to host Community Open House – bring your questions, ideas and comments. The public is invited to join the Town of Prescott Valley for a Community Open House on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 6-7 p.m. at the Prescott Valley Library Crystal Room, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Bring your questions about the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year Budget, queries, ideas, and comments. Town Manager Gilbert Davidson and Finance Director Katie Pehl will give a presentation and overview at 6 p.m., followed by an opportunity to talk with department directors and staff. For more information, please call Community Relations at 928-759-3123.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
bladenonline.com

Emereau Board Meeting Scheduled

The Emereau Bladen Board of Directors will meet in regular session on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at Emereau: Bladen Charter School, 995 Airport Road, Elizabethtown, NC 28337. If you have questions, please call (910) 247-6595.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
wsau.com

Merrill City Clerk Resigning

MERRILL, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The City Clerk of Merrill has announced his resignation, citing concerns about the direction the city is headed and the working environment among elected officials. “The whole atmosphere seems to be we’re going in the wrong direction as far as civility, as far as committees...
MERRILL, WI
FOX 21 Online

Mayor Larson Announces 30-Day Mask Mandate

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Mayor Emily Larson on Thursday announced at a City Hall press conference that she is putting a 30-day mask mandate in place effective Friday at 5:00 p.m. The mask mandate will last through 5:00 p.m. on February 12. “The City has spent the last two...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Mayor Larson’s Office Responds To Council’s Mask Mandate Failure

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Mayor Emily Larson and her administration released a statement Tuesday in response to the city council’s failure to pass a new mask mandate Monday night and after the council agreed the mayor’s office has full power and resources to lead the way on emergency orders like a mask mandate if that office so chooses, instead of the city council.
DULUTH, MN
thebrockvoice.com

Township of Brock returning to virtual and appointment services

As of January 5, 2022 municipal facilities will be temporarily closed. The Municipal Offices at 1, Cameron Street East Cannington will be available by appointment only. Facilities will remain closed until January 26, 2022, at which time the Premier of Ontario may mandate extended closures for an additional 7 days at a time.
POLITICS
cibolacitizen.com

Dereliction of duty

GRANTS, N.M. – Three members of the Grants City Council did not show up to the Special City Council Meeting on December 27. Due to a lack of a quorum – a majority of councilors – the city could not legally do business and the meeting was cancelled after one citizen comment. Mayor Pro tem Rick Lucero, Councilor Fred Padilla, and Councilor Fred Rodarte are the councilors who did not show up to this meeting, despite it being scheduled a week in advance. Councilor Erik Garcia was the only voting member of the council present, and expressed his disappointment that the other councilors didn’t make it.
GRANTS, NM
CBS Pittsburgh

City Of Pittsburgh Asking For Public Input As They Plan Accessibility Improvements

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The city of Pittsburgh is looking into ways to improve accessibility for those with disabilities. As part of the Americans with Disabilities Act, all governments have to create a self-evaluation and transition plan. Pittsburgh leaders are currently in the process of that now. As the process continues, they’re asking for public input. Anyone can submit their ideas online until February 2. You can submit your ideas at this link on the city website.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cityblm.org

Leaf, Brush, and Bulk Waste Collection: January 13 Update

Public Works crews are currently collecting leaves, brush, and $25-per-bucket bulk waste following the Fall 2021 Leaf Collection. Public Works will provide regular updates and update the interactive map on the Solid Waste page as crews progress through the City. Crews have completed Zone 2 Orange and Blue and are working on Zone 3 Orange. Crews are projected to be in Zone 3 Orange for two to three days as weather permits. Zones are shown in the 2022 Solid Waste Calendars and Map and the Leaf, Brush, and Bulk Collection Status Interactive Map.
