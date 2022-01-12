Committee of the Whole Cancelled for Tuesday

Town of Prescott Valley to host Community Open House – bring your questions, ideas and comments. The public is invited to join the Town of Prescott Valley for a Community Open House on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 6-7 p.m. at the Prescott Valley Library Crystal Room, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Bring your questions about the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year Budget, queries, ideas, and comments. Town Manager Gilbert Davidson and Finance Director Katie Pehl will give a presentation and overview at 6 p.m., followed by an opportunity to talk with department directors and staff. For more information, please call Community Relations at 928-759-3123.
Comments / 0