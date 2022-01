Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Matchup Preview (1/17/22) This Monday, January 17th, the rematch between the NFC West rivals the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals will kick off at 7:15 CST at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Both teams are entering the first round of playoffs after a shocking loss to teams that seemed significantly underqualified. After the loss, the Cardinals wrapped up their regular season in second place in the NFC West and 11-6 while the Rams ended their regular season in first place in the NFC West with a record of 12-5. Since the teams are in the same division, they have already met three times this year, giving each team a win, so this matchup will determine the true powerhouse of the NFC.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO