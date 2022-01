Wednesday's soccer slate in Europe is a big one, but in Saudi Arabia arguably the biggest game in the world will be played as Real Madrid face Barcelona in El Clasico. The meeting outside of Spain is in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup, with the winner taking on either Atletico Madrid or Athletic Bilbao on Sunday. Barca have had their hands full during an up-and-down season as they look to find their footing under new boss Xavi. Real Madrid are the top team in Spain with an electric attack and the clear favorite to win this game, this competition and La Liga.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO