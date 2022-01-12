ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

VIDEO: "514" — A farewell to Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic

Kankakee Daily Journal
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleVideographer Cody Samuelson developed this video for the Daily Journal using drone footage and...

www.daily-journal.com

Kankakee Daily Journal

Marlene Rittmanic: The officer, the wife, the friend

There is no amount of words that can sum up the life of a person who has dedicated theirs to others. As such, the many kind words of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic spoken by those who knew her stand to reason. The words special, passionate, amazing and compassionate were...
BRADLEY, IL
Kankakee Daily Journal

Sgt. Rittmanic's family releases statement

Editor’s note: The family of fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic has released a statement. Below is the family’s statement in its entirety. “Kankakee County has lost a leader in community policing. Marlene believed in people and her ability to speak to the community with respect; meet them where they are in life; try to understand their true needs; and work together to find a solution that produced the least disruption in people’s lives. To her, the job was about making her community safe for everyone, she believed — and stated — “just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.”
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Slain Bradley police sergeant Marlene Rittmanic laid to rest Friday

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. - Friday was an emotional day in Kankakee County as the community said goodbye to a Bradley police sergeant killed in the line of duty last week. Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic was remembered as a hero and a dedicated police officer of 21 years, but also a published poet, amateur photographer, a fun dog mom and a woman who loved her family deeply.
BOURBONNAIS, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Funeral held Friday for fallen Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Bradley police sergeant Marlene Rittmanic was laid to rest Friday. Rittmanic’s funeral began at 10 a.m. Rittmanic, 49, was killed in the line of duty on December 29. Her partner, 27-year-old Officer Tyler Bailey, was shot and critically wounded in the head and remains hospitalized. Charged in connection with the shootings are 25-year […]
BRADLEY, IL
Kankakee Daily Journal

PHOTOS: The funeral honors bestowed upon Sgt. Rittmanic

Hundreds of community members and police officers took part in services, visitation and processions in honor of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic. Here is a comprehensive look at the honors bestowed upon the fallen officer in pictures.
BRADLEY, IL
Kankakee Daily Journal

Bradley Police Sgt. Rittmanic now at rest

BOURBONNAIS — On a cold January morning, Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic’s spirit showed brightly through the words spoken in remembrance of her. Her 49 years of life and the connections she made were celebrated Friday as the community gathered in her honor in Hawkins Centennial Chapel on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University.
BOURBONNAIS, IL
Kankakee Daily Journal

PHOTOS: Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic's visitation service

Hundreds of law enforcement officers, military and first responders attended the visitation service for fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic on Thursday evening after members of the public paid their respects earlier in the day at Hawkins Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. Photojournalist. Tiffany has been a...
BOURBONNAIS, IL
wivr1017.com

Details for Memorial Services of Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: ISP Public Information Office Jan. 5, 2022 ISP.PIO.Personnel@Illinois.gov. WHEN: Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. INTERMENT: Graveside services are private per the family’s wishes. Media Specific Information:. THE FAMILY REQUESTS THE MEDIA TO ONLY UTILIZE THOSE AREAS IDENTIFIED ON THE BELOW MAPS FOR MEDIA...
Kankakee Daily Journal

EDITORIAL: Honoring Sgt. Rittmanic's sacrifice for us

Every day that an officer of the law puts on his or her uniform and heads out the door is a day that they might not walk back through that same door. It’s a thought they must face every day. Every single day. Every time they approach a car...
BRADLEY, IL
Kankakee Daily Journal

Services set this week for Rittmanic

Visitation and funeral services for fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic have been scheduled for later this week. Visitation will be 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, in the Hawkins Centennial Chapel on the Olivet Nazarene University campus. At 5 p.m., first responders and military will begin lining up...
BRADLEY, IL
Kankakee Daily Journal

Bradley officer remains in critical condition

BRADLEY — Bradley Police Department Officer Tyler Bailey remains in critical condition in a Chicago area hospital, according to Illinois State Police. “Bradley Police Department Officer Tyler Bailey remains in critical condition and is still fighting through his injuries,” state police said on Tuesday. Bailey underwent extensive surgery...
BRADLEY, IL
CBS Chicago

Visitation And Funeral Arrangements Set For Fallen Bradly Officer Marlene Rittmanic

CHICAGO (CBS) – Family, friends, and coworkers will gather Thursday to remember murdered Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic. Her visitation and funeral will be at Hawkins Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University. The visitation is Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Her funeral is Friday morning. Prosecutors say Rittmanic and her partner were following up on a complaint about a dog in an unattended car at the Comfort Inn hotel, located at 1500 N. Illinois Highway 50 when they were both shots. The other officer, Tyler Bailey, remains in critical condition. A judge has recently denied bail the second of two suspects, Xandria Harris. She and Darius Sullivan are charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder. Prosecutors want the federal death penalty for both Sullivan and Harris.
CHICAGO, IL

Community Policy