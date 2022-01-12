VIDEO: "514" — A farewell to Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic

Editor’s note: The family of fallen Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic has released a statement. Below is the family’s statement in its entirety. “Kankakee County has lost a leader in community policing. Marlene believed in people and her ability to speak to the community with respect; meet them where they are in life; try to understand their true needs; and work together to find a solution that produced the least disruption in people’s lives. To her, the job was about making her community safe for everyone, she believed — and stated — “just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.”

KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO