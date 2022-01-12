ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ronnie Spector Dies at Age 78

By Michael Gallucci
103.7 The Hawk
103.7 The Hawk
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Ronnie Spector, who sang some of the greatest songs of the '60s and was referred to as the original "bad girl of rock 'n' roll," has died. She was 78 and fought a short battle with cancer. A statement released to Spector's social media pages and website reads: "Our...

kmhk.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Ronnie Spector of the Ronettes Dead at 78: 'Lived Her Life with a Twinkle in Her Eye'

Ronnie Spector, the lead singer of the legendary girl group the Ronettes, has died following a short battle with cancer. She was 78. "Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer," her family says in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan."
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Ronnie Spector, Ronettes Singer and Ultimate Girl-Group Icon, Dead at 78

Ronnie Spector, the leader of the girl group the Ronettes and the voice behind immortal classics like “Be My Baby” and “Walking in the Rain,” died Wednesday after a brief battle with cancer. She was 78. “Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor, and a smile on her face,” her family said in a statement. “She was filled with love and gratitude. Her joyful sound, playful nature, and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard, or saw her.” The Ronettes were the quintessential act of the early-Sixties girl-group...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Ronnie Spector, Legendary ‘Be My Baby’ Singer, Dead At 78

Ronnie Spector, the ex-wife of Phil Spector and lead singer of the girl group the Ronettes, has passed away at 78 years old. According to the Associated Press, Spector passed away on Jan. 12 after fighting cancer. Her family said in a statement, “Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer. She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan. Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude. Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard or saw her."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Spector
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Zendaya
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Ronnie Spector
Person
Brian Wilson
Person
Eddie Money
94.1 KRNA

September 2021 Recap: Rolling Stones Return, Norm Macdonald Dies

As summer 2021 wound down, rock continued to rev up — for the most part. The Rolling Stones went ahead with their scheduled No Filter Tour, a little more than a month after the passing of founding drummer Charlie Watts. Metallica, Kiss and Lindsey Buckingham also hit the stage again for the first time in months. Elsewhere, however, Judas Priest were forced to postpone their long-awaited 50th anniversary tour after guitarist Richie Faulkner battled cardiac issues. Elton John also pushed back tour dates to accommodate a hip surgery.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Roll#Earth Angel#The E Street Band
The Independent

Brian Wilson and Gene Simmons lead those paying tribute to ‘icon’ Ronnie Spector

Brian Wilson Gene Simmons and Kathy Valentine are among those paying tribute to “iconic” US musician Ronnie Spector following her death aged 78.The Ronettes singer’s famous friends described her as a “special person” and said her spirit would “live on forever”.Spector, who was known for such 1960s hits as Be My Baby, Baby I Love You and Walking In The Rain, died on Wednesday after a brief battle with cancer, her family said.I just heard the news about Ronnie Spector and I don’t know what to say. I loved her voice so much and she was a very...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Zendaya: Knowing Ronnie Spector is the greatest honour of my life

Zendaya has said knowing Ronnie Spector has been “one of the greatest honours of my life” following her death aged 78.The Ronettes singer, who was known for such 1960s hits as Be My Baby, Baby I Love You and Walking In The Rain, died on Wednesday after a brief battle with cancer, her family said.Sharing a black and white image of Spector on Instagram, Spider-Man star Zendaya said the news of her death “breaks my heart”. View this post on Instagram A...
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Ronnie Spector Cause of Death Tragic: Former Lead Singer of The Ronettes Dead at 78

Vocalist of the iconic '60s girl group The Ronettes, Ronnie Spector, passed away at the age of 78, as confirmed by her family. Spector's family released a statement on her official website, Wednesday, January 12, to announce her death after a battle with cancer. It read, "Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

'He spent his last day surrounded by family and friends': Sidney Poitier's family pay tribute to their 'guiding light' after his death aged 94: Denzel Washington thanks icon for 'opening doors that had been closed'

The family of Hollywood trailblazer Sidney Poitier paid tribute to the late star, calling him a 'guiding light' for their family as Denzel Washington and other actors also cited the Oscar winner as a source of inspiration. In a statement about Poitier, who died on Thursday night in his Los...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC
103.7 The Hawk

103.7 The Hawk

Billings, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy