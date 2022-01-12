ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investors Ready for U.S. Earnings as Inflation Worries Run High

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. companies will post results in the coming weeks on the final quarter of 2021 as investors worry about inflation's impact on earnings and pressure on the Federal Reserve to speed up the timeline for kicking off interest rate hikes. The concerns, along with caution...

