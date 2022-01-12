Investors Ready for U.S. Earnings as Inflation Worries Run High

These are some of the best bond funds that Fidelity has on offer. With their lower volatility, it still makes sense to diversify your portfolio with bonds. The stock market saw large returns over the past year, but bond investors didn't reap as many rewards. In 2021, the Morningstar Core Bond Index lost 1.61%. According to Dave Sekera, chief U.S. market strategist for Morningstar, this was the first decline the index has seen since 2013. Sekera says that in 2022 the "outlook is similar to what we expected for (2021)." Sekera sees bonds continuing to receive "pressure from rising interest rates as the economy works its way toward a recovery from the pandemic." According to Elizabeth Foos, associate director of fixed income strategies at Morningstar, municipal bonds, which carry tax advantages, "had really strong demand in 2021." This drove prices higher despite inflationary pressures. Of course, nobody knows yet what 2022 will bring, but with expected volatility in the stock market, investors would do well to hedge against uncertainty with bonds and the income stream they provide. Here are seven of the best Fidelity bond funds.

