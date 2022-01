Current Records: Charleston Southern 3-11; Campbell 7-5 The Charleston Southern Buccaneers lost both of their matches to the Campbell Fighting Camels last season on scores of 58-59 and 67-75, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Buccaneers and Campbell will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO