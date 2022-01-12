Trent Andrew Bates

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Americans will be able to order free COVID-19 tests online beginning Jan. 19, part of a plan by President Joe Biden to distribute 1 billion at-home rapid kits to fight the spread of the Omicron variant. Here's how the rollout will work. HOW TO ORDER. Starting...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its mask guidance to note that N95 and KN95 masks offer higher levels of protection against COVID-19 than cloth masks, although it stopped short of recommending that everyone wear them. The change comes as the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant continues to cause record-breaking numbers of infections, straining the ability of hospitals to treat the influx of patients.
CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - General Electric Co on Friday said it has suspended COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement for employees after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling. The court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses - a policy the conservative justices deemed an improper imposition on the lives and health of many Americans - while endorsing a separate federal vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s effort to play in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19 moved to a higher court Saturday as the No. 1-ranked tennis player appealed the second cancellation of his visa. Djokovic was not seen on the online feed available to the...
U.S. officials are sounding the alarm about a Russian ploy designed to give President Vladimir Putin an excuse to invade Ukraine. The warning follows a widespread cyberattack on Ukrainian government websites. Margaret Brennan reports.
The United States has information indicating Russia prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine – groundwork for a possible "pretext for invasion," according to a U.S. official. The official told CBS News on Friday the Russian operatives were "trained in urban warfare and...
The 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol have increasingly become pariahs as their party moves in the opposite direction. When the 10 GOP House members, along with seven of the party’s senators, joined Democrats on Trump’s impeachment,...
Student borrowers who took out loans that were serviced by Navient, one of the largest student loan collection companies in the country, were cautiously celebrating Thursday's announcement that tens of thousands of them would get their loans canceled under an agreement with more than three dozen states. The total amount...
