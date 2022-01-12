ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
God of War PC release time confirmed

PCGamesN
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGod of War comes to PC this week! We reviewed it, and it’s good! Other people reviewed it, and they say it’s good, too! If you’re counting the hours until launch, the developers at Santa Monica Studio have helpfully provided info on exactly...

www.pcgamesn.com

T3.com

GTA 6 trailer, screenshots, unveiling and release dates called

A gamer on the GTA 6 Reddit community thread has created a chart full of their predictions as to when we can expect the GTA 6 trailer, unveiling and release dates, as well as when we will see official screenshots. And, as can be seen in the chart, which can...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Biggest Games Releasing In January: Pokemon Legends Arceus, God of War, And More

Welcome to 2022! The year has officially kicked off, and it looks like the next 365 days will be packed full of high-profile releases on PC and console. While February 2022 currently has the Q1 lion's share of big-name releases, January feels like a deceptive calm before the storm. You won't see too many new games on this list, but there are a few big names that are taking advantage of the more subdued release schedule.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

God of War: Ragnarok might release in September 2022

A recent update to the PlayStation Store allegedly suggests that God of War: Ragnarok might release in the fall of 2022. As first spotted by PSU, the back-end of the PlayStation Store recently updated God of War: Ragnarok’s release date to Sept. 30, 2022. Please keep in mind that, in all likelihood, this is simply a placeholder date and shouldn’t be taken as any confirmation until Sony Interactive Entertainment or developer Sony Santa Monica comes out and states it.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

God of War PC impressions: A masterpiece for a new audience

When Sony started announcing PC ports of some of its first-party exclusive games, I wasn’t surprised to see titles like Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone make the jump. Both are relatively new franchises, after all, and while there’s a lot of excitement for Horizon Forbidden West, I’m not so sure we can call Horizon one of Sony’s heavy hitters yet. By contrast, I was floored when Sony revealed that God of War would also be making the jump to PC. That was a game that I never expected to see anywhere other than PlayStation consoles, but here we are, just a couple of days out from its release on Steam, the Epic Games Store, Humble, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Possible God Of War Ragnarok Release Date Revealed In PSN Database

God of War Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated games coming out in the next couple of years. Picking up after the events of God of War (2018), Kratos and Atreus must venture deep into the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for war. Along the way, they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, gather allies from across the realms and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. As the threat of Ragnarok grows ever closer, Kratos and Atreus find themselves choosing between the safety of their family and the safety of the realms. Ever since it’s initial reveal, many have been wondering when we’ll get the chance to play the game. According to a recent PSN database update, a possible release date may have been revealed.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

God of War: Ragnarok May Be Released Sooner Then We Realized

God of War: Ragnarok has already been rumored to be coming out far sooner than any of us believed. There was the idea that we may be seeing the God of War game as soon as September 2022. But, according to a recent find, we may be seeing the game even sooner.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Is God of War Coming to Steam on PC?

God of War is coming to Steam on PC and here's what you need to know. God of War was released on PlayStation 4 in April 2018. Nineteen million copies were sold by August 2021 making it the best-selling PlayStation 4 game. Is God of War Coming to Steam on...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

God of War PC review – a god for all seasons

Since its PlayStation 4 launch in 2018, Santa Monica’s God of War has been included on countless ‘best of’ lists, often as an all-timer. It was indisputably a killer app for the PlayStation 4, and an impressive demonstration of just how far Sony’s console could be pushed. Now, nearly four years later, it’s arriving on PC – Kratos’ bearded glory has faded a little, but only just. God of War is not only a solid hack-and-slash romp through a refreshingly weird spin on Norse mythology, it’s also a gentle rumination on fatherhood and generational trauma.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

God Of War On PC Will Support NVIDIA Reflex

God Of War will come to PC in just over a week, bringing the Sony Santa Monica classic to millions of new players around the world. Today, GPU manufacturer NVIDIA revealed some of their new GPU’s, along with some other announcements. One of which being that God Of War...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Multiple insiders report Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 reveal for May

It looks like we’re going to be seeing the sequel to Star Wars: Jedi – Fallen Order sooner rather than later, as multiple reliable insiders are reporting that the game is set to be revealed ahead of E3 time this year. The game is reportedly targeted for release this year, though it may be delayed to early 2023. It’s also unlikely to actually be called Fallen Order 2.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

God of War Ragnarok Now Rated for PS5, PS4 Release in Saudi Arabia

Here’s an interesting little tidbit coming out of Saudi Arabia: God of War Ragnarok has been rated for release. Typically games don’t get classified until they’re close to launching, so this seems early for the anticipated sequel. Meta data scraped from Sony’s servers suggests the platform holder may be targeting a September release date for Kratos’ next Norse outing, although that’s probably a placeholder and this rating implies that the PlayStation 5 and PS4 title may arrive earlier.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalchumps.com

God of War (PC) Review

Has it really been nearly four years since this game came out? Sheesh, time flies. Having been released on the PlayStation 4 to unbridled praise and upgraded on the PlayStation 5 to make it look and move smoother, God of War has finally made its way back home to the PC where it was born (because that’s where all games are born). This time, it shows off the visuals through proper PC power, while touting the entertaining saga that made it epic.
VIDEO GAMES
eteknix.com

More God of War PC Gameplay Shown at CES 2022

It’s not much, but a new 35-second video of God of War has been shown at CES 2022 by Nvidia. Now, we’ve seen the game running before, we knew it was coming, and hell, I’ve even completed it on PlayStation ages ago. However, that doesn’t detract from the fact this game is looking better than ever.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Here’s Final Fantasy 7: Remake with a classic, PS1-style camera

While the Final Fantasy 7 remake gives you plenty of new ways to view Midgar, there’s always room for more nostalgia. One fan has done some camera work to show off what Final Fantasy 7: Remake would look like from the perspective of the classic PlayStation 1 ‘camera’, and it’s an absolute blast.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Metroidvania roguelike Dead Cells is 50% off and has new DLC

Dead Cells stands at the middle ground between roguelike games and Metroidvanias, and the Motion Twin’s self-described ‘roguevania’ has continued to be one of the most popular entries in either genre. The game continues to get regular updates and new content, and the latest DLC has arrived alongside a big discount to entice new players.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Forspoken could have had Mistborn author Brandon Sanderson as its writer

It seems possible that bestselling fantasy author Brandon Sanderson – creator of the Mistborn series and writer of the later Wheel of Time novels – may have been asked to write the lore of Square Enix’s upcoming fantasy action-RPG Forspoken, but was forced to turn it down because he’s busy with another unannounced game.
VIDEO GAMES

