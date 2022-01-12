ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams Injury Updates

By Joshua Brisco
ArrowheadReport
ArrowheadReport
 20 hours ago

Following Wednesday's practice, the Kansas City Chiefs released their first injury report of the playoffs, providing an update on the status of running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams, in addition to good news for wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) and Williams (toe) both appeared at practice on Wednesday and were officially listed as limited participants. Everyone else on the active roster, including Hill (heel) were full participants on Wednesday.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke to the media after practice and said the trio looked good but wouldn't commit to their long-term status.

"They worked and they looked good today," Reid said. We’ll just see how it goes here the rest of the week."

With Edwards-Helaire and Williams on the mend, Reid was asked about the Chiefs' plans for the postseason regarding their running back room and if they would take a running back by committee approach.

"Well, we’ve kind of done that throughout here," Reid said. "We’ve just rolled guys in and everybody has had their little role with the offense. So, we’ll keep doing that. We try to keep guys fresh the best you possibly can against a really good defense. So, it won’t be any different than in the season where we did that."

Williams injured his toe just before halftime of last weekend's game against the Denver Broncos, and Edwards-Helaire hasn't played since KC's first matchup with the Steelers when he suffered a shoulder injury that was initially described as a collarbone injury.

Against the Broncos, running back Derrick Gore ran the ball seven times for 30 yards and veteran back Jerick McKinnon caught three passes for 26 yards and his first-ever touchdown as a Chief, in addition to his five carries for 24 yards on the ground.

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas City Star

Chiefs coach Andy Reid expects stiffer challenge from Steelers in playoffs. Here’s why

Sunday’s chaos on the NFL’s final day of the regular-season resulted in the Chiefs getting what seems to be a favorable matchup in the wild-card round. Rather than playing a rubber match with the L.A. Chargers or facing the Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Taylor, the NFL’s top running back, the Chiefs will open the postseason Sunday night at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Chiefs RBs Playoff Fantasy League Strategy: What to do with Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams, Derrick Gore, and Jerick McKinnon?

The NFL regular season may be over, but with four more weeks of football, fantasy doesn’t have to stop just yet. Like myself, I’m sure many of you are in fantasy playoff leagues. For postseason formats where you have to select your entire roster prior to Saturday’s kickoff, let’s analyze the fantasy football value of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams, Derrick Gore, and Jerick McKinnon for the NFL playoffs.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
FanSided

KC Chiefs taking wait-and-see approach with Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The last opponent faced by Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t quite sure if their running back will see them the second time around. The Chiefs are taking a wait-and-see approach with Edwards-Helaire as they prepare for the postseason run of 2021. With the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerick Mckinnon
Person
Darrel Williams
firstsportz.com

“Gronk, I’m going to miss you”: Tom Brady responds to Rob Gronkowski not inviting him to dinner after the QB helped him earn massive bonus

Tom Brady is a true team man. He finished the regular season with a match-winning performance for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Carolina Panthers. Although the fixture wouldn’t have changed anything drastically for the Bucs, the legendary quarterback still gave it his all. He helped his long-term teammate...
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Adrian Peterson, 7 teams, 15 years, says 1 month with Seahawks was his best NFL experience

Adrian Peterson has been with seven teams over 15 NFL seasons. The 36-year-old future Hall of Famer has played in 184 regular-season games plus five playoff games. Peterson played in just one game with the Seahawks. A lower-back injury sidelined him the final five games of the season. He spent only one of his 176 months in the league with Seattle after signing onto its practice squad Dec. 1.
NFL
The Tennessean

What Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said about the misdemeanor assault charge against Bud Dupree

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the team is aware of the misdemeanor assault charge against Bud Dupree and will monitor the situation. “Like always, we try to do everything we can to help our guys make great decisions on and off the field," Vrabel said Wednesday. "That’s my response. We’ll continue to monitor it, communicate with Bud and see how everything will eventually play out.”
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Denver Broncos
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ArrowheadReport

ArrowheadReport

Kansas City, MO
171
Followers
535
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

ArrowheadReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs

Comments / 0

Community Policy