ALERT: Idaho Could Eliminate Property Tax

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho Transportation Department crews will be out on the Perrine Bridge for regular inspections that will slow traffic down this weekend. Inspections will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday (Jan. 7) and continue at 9 a.m. Sunday; all work will end at 3 p.m. Inspection crews will use a variety of tools to inspect the bridge including a drone or unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and the specialized under-bridge inspection truck (UBIT) that allows crews to inspect the underbelly. Crews will also walk the archway underneath. "Short duration (15 minute) single lane closures will occur each day in the left northbound lane to allow workers to access and exit the lower half of the structure. Traffic will also be reduced to one lane in either direction Jan. 7 and Jan. 8 while crew members utilize the inspection truck," said the agency. The UBIT will be used during non-peak hours of traffic to reduce congestion. ITD said may want to find an alternate route during the inspection if they can. BASE jumping will also be impacted while crews are on the bridge. “The Perrine Bridge is a vital structure in the region and serves as a connector for thousands of motorists each day,” said ITD Bridge Inspector Amy Bower in a prepared statement. “Inspections and routine maintenance projects play an important role in ensuring the bridge’s longevity for many years to come.”

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 9 DAYS AGO