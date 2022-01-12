ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

ALERT: Idaho Could Eliminate Property Tax

By Bill Colley
 1 day ago
Can’t solve our property tax conundrum? Then eliminate the property tax. State Representative Dorothy Moon joined me on Magic Valley This Morning just 12 hours after a group of her colleagues floated the notion. While I believe it’s a long shot, other taxes could be raised or created to offset the...

Mak Bear
1d ago

We've already pay for the children and ourselves to go to school. Why should I have to pay in my senior years for someone else's child to go to school? The parents do not and always will not pay property taxes because they only rent, some reported some not! When you live off of societies tit from housing to food for many living in the same address you don't give a shit about the taxpayers that are funding your life here! The point is that we need every damn dime that we can hold on to for us, for our enjoyment in our declining years when no one is watching out for us!It's a bullshit way to do things! Get rid of the property taxes and figure out some way to make the parents pay for their own kid!

