Rice County's updated 10-year transportation plan includes 65 projects

Rice County’s 10-year Transportation Improvement Plan includes road work in and around Faribault, as well as a deadly intersection near Lonsdale.

The $102 million plan, spread across the county’s 430-mile highway system, includes 65 projects that range from replacing culverts to bridge realignments and road reconstruction. Funding comes from several sources, including federal grants, state aid, municipal state aid, and a 0.5% transit sales tax enacted in 2014.

County Engineer Dennis Leubbe described the transportation plan as a “work in progress”.

“We are continuing to review and adjust, particularly in our bridge system,” he said. “It’s a living, breathing document.”

Work this year in the Faribault area includes repaving 2.4 miles of road on County Road 38 (Cedar Lake Boulevard) from County Road 11, just west of town, continuing west to County Road 97, a $1 million project using federal, state and sales tax funds.

County Road 93 to the south will get a bituminous overlay as part of a plan to cover 11.3 miles of road this year with new blacktop. The $1.5 million cost will come from transit sales tax and a wheelage tax levied on registered vehicles.

Crews will also pave the Rice County Historical Society parking lot this year at a cost of $45,000. Funds for that project will come from the transit sales tax. The museum is located next to the Rice County Fairgrounds.

In 2023, the county will spend $1.1 million to create an access drive for the new county Public Safety Center. Slated for construction on 109.2 acres off Hwy. 3 on Faribault’s north side, the $49.2 million center will house a new jail and offices for the Rice County Sheriff’s Department.

County Administrator Sara Folsted pointed out the new entrance will benefit more than just the public project.

“The entire acreage will be opened for development,” she said, “so it won’t only be for the Public Safety Center.”

Also in 2023, motorists will see paving work on County Road 48 (Lyndale Avenue), south of Hwy. 60, a $1.2 million project. And the following year, crews will reconstruct a half-mile of County Road 11 on the west side of the city.

The only public comment on the plan came from resident Kathleen Hagen, who asked whether officials planned to address an area along Hwy. 19, west of Lonsdale, that has seen a number of serious and fatal crashes.

Leubbe said the Minnesota Department of Transportation is leading a project in that area. The county has allocated $500,000 for its leg of the roundabout improvements.

Bids for first round of projects in the 10-year Transportation Plan will be advertised in February, with opening in March. Leubbe said he’s not sure how inflation will affect construction costs.

“I’m concerned about the prices we’ll get when we open the bids,” he said. “We may need to stagger projects. We may have to make a tough choice and not award a project.”

Developing the long-range plan, however, will give the county a leg up when it comes to securing federal funding, Leubbe said.

“The new transportation bill is loaded with funding and new programs. We may have to spend money up front on plans to get those funds,” he said. “We’re flexible, and we need to stay flexible.”