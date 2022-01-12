ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea book their place in Carabao Cup final as Tottenham suffer VAR misery

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea booked their place in the Carabao Cup final with a 3-0 semi-final aggregate win...

www.fourfourtwo.com

The Independent

Paul Scholes labels Manchester United a ‘poisonous mess’

Paul Scholes has claimed that Manchester United are in a “right mess” and questioned whether the club’s players are good enough.The former midfielder, who made over 700 appearances for the club, also criticised the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.Urging his former employers to pursue Tottenham manager Antonio Conte in the summer, Scholes questioned whether top players would see Old Trafford as a desirable destination.“The club just feels like it’s in a mess, player, staff and manager-wise,” Scholes told Webby and O’Neill, a YouTube fan channel.“Who wants to come into this club? It...
The Independent

Antonio Conte predicts Hugo Lloris will sign new Tottenham contract

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is confident Hugo Lloris will agree a new contract.The club captain, who joined from Lyon in 2012, is able to talk to foreign clubs about a move as his current deal in north London runs out at the end of the season.Conte is keen for Lloris to extend his stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and says talks are under way between the parties.He said: “I think so, I think that they have started to talk. You know very well what I think about Hugo. Also previously I spoke and said that he’s our captain,...
Daily Mail

Chelsea book Carabao Cup final date at Wembley with Antonio Rudiger's header sealing a 3-0 aggregate win over London rivals... as Spurs have TWO penalties and a goal overturned by VAR

By the time Harry Kane's goal was wiped-out on video evidence, just past the hour, Tottenham knew this tie was not for turning. Referee Andre Marriner had tried his best to make it a contest. Twice he awarded penalties to Spurs, twice reversing his decision because both were clearly wrong, and then Kane found the net only to discover he was half a yard offside.
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte warns Daniel Levy that Tottenham must spend in January as Spurs boss targets Wolves' Adama Traore and two attackers... and the club will listen to offers for Matt Doherty, Dele Alli and Tanguy Ndombele

Antonio Conte has held a crunch transfer summit with chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici over his plans to strengthen the Tottenham squad. Spurs boss Conte met with members of the board’s hierarchy on Monday and spelled out in no uncertain terms what he believes the club needs during this month’s transfer window.
The Independent

Antonio Conte followed Tottenham ‘club line’ in dropping Tanguy Ndombele against Chelsea

Antonio Conte has said he was following the “club line” after he dropped Tanguy Ndombele for the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg with Chelsea.The Frenchman was absent as Antonio Rudiger’s first-half goal gave Chelsea a 1-0 win on the evening and a 3-0 aggregate overall as they booked a place in next month’s Wembley final against Liverpool or Arsenal.Ndombele was booed off during Sunday’s FA Cup win over Morecambe after he took an age to leave the pitch when substituted and Conte has said the decision was made with the club to leave him out.The Italian told Sky Sports: “It...
The Independent

Tottenham vs Chelsea player ratings: Antonio Rudiger the difference as Pierluigi Gollini has night to forget

Antonio Rudiger scored the winner as Chelsea eased into the final of the Carabao Cup after defeating Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of their semi-final. The defender opened the scoring for Chelsea in the 18th minute, heading in Mason Mount’s delivery from a corner. Tottenham’s fragility defending set-pieces was on display again, with Pierluigi Gollini hesitant in goal and Japhet Tanganga losing the German defender.Spurs thought they were given a lifeline when they were awarded a penalty in the 40th minute. Rudiger fouled Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Andre Marriner pointed straight to the spot. However, VAR intervened, and it was...
90min.com

Chelsea predicted lineup vs Tottenham - Carabao Cup

Chelsea will look to finish the job against Tottenham on Wednesday in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. Kai Havertz and a Ben Davies own goal gave Chelsea a comfortable 2-0 win last time out, but the Blues will hope that their inability to bag four or five doesn't come back to bite them.
The Independent

The numbers behind Marcus Rashford’s flagging form for Manchester United

Marcus Rashford’s poor form continued with a subdued performance before he was substituted late in Manchester United’s FA Cup win over Aston Villa on Monday.Interim manager Ralf Rangnick insisted afterwards that Rashford was “trying hard” and training well but admitted a first goal since October – which would be only Rashford’s fourth of the season – would be important to his confidence.Here, we take a look at the numbers behind Rashford’s flagging form.Season of struggleRashford has scored only three goals in 15 appearances in all competitions this season, a long way down on his 20-goal form of the past two...
AFP

Real Madrid dominance leaves Barca hoping for Clasico upset in Spanish Super Cup semi

It is traditional to say there are no favourites in the Clasico but this time even Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was unable to keep up the pretence. For the past decade, there has been some justification in the usual platitudes, the assertion that games between Real Madrid and Barcelona have a rhythm unto themselves, that form is no measure and the victor will be the one that holds firmer in the heat of the battle. Any superiority has been fleeting, a strong run of form here, a vulnerable coach there. Sometimes the dynamic has depended simply on the competition the game has been played in. Since 2010, 40 meetings have brought 16 Barcelona victories, 10 draws and 14 wins for Real Madrid.
The Independent

Is Barcelona vs Real Madrid on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Spanish Supercopa

Barcelona meet Real Madrid in the semi-final of the Spanish Supercopa on Wednesday evening, the two teams clashing in Saudi Arabia as part of the expanded four-team competition.Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club will meet in the other semi on Thursday, with the winners from the two games heading through to the final on Sunday night.Ferran Torres could make his debut for the Camp Nou team, as they have now been able to register the forward finally, and he produced a negative Covid test in time to travel for El Clasico. Pedri is similarly back in the squad having earlier tested...
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United report: Cristiano Ronaldo set for shock PSG move

Manchester United are set to lose Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG, as the French giants look to replace Kylian Mbappe. That's according to the Evening Standard, who claim that the Portuguese superstar is on the radar of a few clubs. While Ronaldo has top-scored for United this season, he has earned plenty of criticism for disrupting the Red Devils and could be set for an early exit.
fourfourtwo.com

Football rumours: Tanguy Ndombele wanted by ‘desperate’ Roma boss Jose Mourinho

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is “desperate for midfield reinforcements” after his Serie A’s club’s collapse in a 4-3 defeat to Juventus and has contacted Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele, according to the Daily Mail from Italian outlet Telefoot. The British newspaper carries the rumour that the 25-year-old midfielder – who is currently valued at £25million – was personally contacted by Mourinho over a loan move.
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino ‘secretly in contact’ with Manchester United

What the papers sayParis St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, 49, is “secretly maintaining contact” with Manchester United in the hope he will be considered for the manager’s job, claims The Sun which cites French daily Le Parisien. The Argentinian coach is reportedly a favourite for the permanent role vacated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his sacking in November, with Ralf Rangnick in interim charge until the end of the season.Staying at Old Trafford, the club are reportedly on the hunt for a new right-back and think they have found their man. The Mail reports Brighton have valued 21-year-old defender...
fourfourtwo.com

Chelsea weighing up Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante ‘gamble’ for Spurs clash

Chelsea are weighing up the calculated “gamble” of pitching Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Tottenham. Boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Silva and Kante have completed their Covid-19 isolation but the influential Blues duo must still test negative again to return to training.
fourfourtwo.com

Football rumours: Arsenal ready to splash the cash on Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal are willing to ‘break the bank’ to secure Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, the Mirror reports. The Gunners are said to be considering spending upwards of £70million on the 21-year-old Serbia international to strengthen their attacking options, with the team’s early FA Cup exit contributing to a sense of desperation. The high price may be needed to secure Vlahovic against competition from AC Milan, Juventus, Liverpool and Newcastle, who are all watching the player closely.
