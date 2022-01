Star Trek: Prodigy had a whole host of cameos in “Kobayashi”. If you decided to watch Star Trek: Prodigy’s most recent episode, “Kobayashi” you may have seen several characters return to the franchise for the first time in years (if not decades) in the form of holograms. Dal, one of the show’s main protagonists, discovered the holodecks and activated the Kobyashi Maru program in order to prove to his shipmates that he was the right choice to be captain.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO