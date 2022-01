The Village Board is one step away from allowing you to build more high-rise buildings with a new Downtown zoning ordinance. There are two options pending for what may be second reading, a final vote, on an ordinance at Village Board's January 18 Zoom meeting. The law's building height limits are confusing at best (four stories and 63' height) but allow developers to apply for Planned Development projects that could go even higher.

GLENVIEW, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO