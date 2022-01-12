Clerk confronts shoplifter, gets punched in the face at Troy gas station: cops

TROY (WWJ) -- Police are investigating an alleged assault on a clerk at a gas station in Troy.

Troy Police said officers responded to the BP at the corner of Crooks Rd. and Big Beaver Rd. (16 Mile) at around 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 5 on a report of retail fraud an assault and battery.

The caller said he was working at the gas station when he noticed a customer who was stealing items from the store.

The clerk told police he followed the suspect, who went outside and got into a car, in passenger's seat.

When the clerk confronted the passenger, he said the suspect punched him in the face. The clerk then tried to reach into the vehicle and grab the stolen merchandise, while punching the suspect back with his other hand.

At that point, the clerk told police that's when another person in the car pulled out a black handgun and pointed at this face.

The clerk then retreated, backing away from the car as the driver and passengers fled the area.

No arrests or charges have been announced in the case as the investigation continues.