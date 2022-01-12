ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Will Pennsylvania become the land of Oz?

pahomepage.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 campaign season is now underway with lots of...

www.pahomepage.com

Comments / 5

Related
CBS News

Russia "won't exclude" putting military hardware in Cuba or Venezuela amid "unsuccessful" talks with U.S. over Ukraine

Moscow — A senior Russian diplomat wouldn't rule out the possibility of his country placing military infrastructure in Cuba or Venezuela, as the Kremlin called two recent rounds of talks with the U.S. and NATO "unsuccessful." Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who led negotiations with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Geneva this week, said Thursday that he didn't want "to confirm anything, [but] won't exclude anything here either," when asked whether Russia might consider establishing a military presence in America's backyard.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mehmet Oz

Comments / 0

Community Policy