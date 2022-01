Shared universes are a common thing these days. Heck, even Marvel and Sony have characters that link in the superhero world, meaning world peace might actually be attainable. Though it's been a good decade since we last saw "Battlestar Galactica" on our television screens, we're going to get a lot more of it soon. Perhaps you've heard about the "Battlestar Galactica" movie and new TV series? Well, it appears that they're going to share a universe. That's good news for fans, but not that surprising in a world where Marvel and "Star Wars" have interlinking stories going across TV and film.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO