Soccer

Madrid beats Barcelona for 100th time, reaches Cup final

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- Federico Valverde scored in extra time to give Real Madrid a 3-2 win over Barcelona on Wednesday for its 100th victory over its storied rival and a spot in the final of the Spanish Super...

