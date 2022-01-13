St. Louis COVID test sites receive worst rating BBB can give

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) updated - A COVID-19 testing company that operates multiple sites in the St. Louis region is being questioned after numerous complaints from consumers. St. Louis City officials now tell KMOX they have made state officials and others aware of those concerns.

KMOX News has multiple requests for information about the Center for COVID Control with state and federal health and law enforcement agencies.

KMOX received this statement from the City of St. Louis Department of Health:

"The City of St. Louis Department of Health has made state officials and the Cardinals aware of the community's concerns to determine next steps. In the meantime, we encourage St. Louis residents to visit our website for a list of COVID-19 public testing clinics established through DOH, its community partners, and the state Department of Health and Senior Services."

The company is offering free COVID tests at Ballpark Village in downtown, two other locations within the city of St. Louis, and has locations listed in Eureka and Chesterfield.

Director of Communications for the St. Louis Better Business Bureau, Sarah Wetzel says consumers complained they never received test results or that the information they were given didn't match up. She says the business has the worst rating the BBB gives and they are investigating local complaints.

"Every site that (consumers) have gone to, they had to provide their information. They had to give social security numbers," Wetzel says. "There was a review that said they took a picture of their driver's license."

BBB offices in several other states are investigating similar complaints about locations of the Illinois-based company.

COVID Control has not responded to our request for comment.

We visited the location at Ballpark Village last week when there was a long line of consumers waiting outside in frigid temperatures.

