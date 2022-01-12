ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

FFA members awarded Bob Evans grant for agricultural projects

By AGDAILY Reporters
agdaily.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Evans Restaurants pays homage to its founder and former farmer, Bob Evans, through a partnership with the National FFA Organization. As an ongoing investment, the company will be awarding supervised agriculture experience (SAE) project grants, alongside the FFA, to 12 high school student FFA members located across the...

www.agdaily.com

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Free Academy FFA Chapter Receives Grant for Growing Program

The Owego Free Academy FFA Chapter has been awarded $4,920 as part of the Grant for Growing program. The nationwide program is provides funds to local FFA chapters to support the development or improvement of agricultural education projects that strengthen classroom experiences for students via engagement activities. The program is also sponsored by Tractor Supply.
OWEGO, NY
Daily Advocate

Versailles FFA names January Members of Month

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA held its monthly meeting on January 10. The Assistant Officers ran the meeting, and after, the members ate pizza, and played basketball. During the meeting, the Versailles FFA Chapter named three members of the month: Luke Winner, Wyatt Browder, and Evan Groff. Luke Winner,...
VERSAILLES, OH
agdaily.com

Indiana couple awarded AFBF’s Young Farmers & Ranchers Achievement Award

Winners of the Young Farmers & Ranchers Achievement Award competition were announced at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 103rd Convention closing general session. Jacob and Jill Smoker, Indiana Farm Bureau members from LaPorte County, won the award and are now the winners of a new Ford vehicle, courtesy of Ford. In addition, they will receive paid registration to the AFBF Young Farmers & Ranchers Conference, which will be held Feb. 25 to 28 in Louisville.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
thesungazette.com

Domino’s delivers FFA grant to local student

VISALIA – Those who never find a career path may find themselves delivering pizzas for the rest of their life. One Visalia student not only knows what she wants to do for a living, she’ll be thanking those who deliver pizzas for helping make it happen. Domino’s, the...
VISALIA, CA
Tennessee State
bocojo.com

FFA Members kick off the new year

To kickoff a new year, and another FFA season, Ashland FFA took twenty-six of their first-year FFA members to attend Greenhand Motivational Conference hosted at the University of Missouri College of Agriculture, on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. As they joined other first-year members from all across the area, their day encompassed opportunities to learn how they can utilize this organization for their positive development of premier leadership, personal growth, and career success. State FFA Officers presented interactive skits and led workshops which members were divided into where they learned about being positive role models, learning to get involved, making sound choices, becoming active team members, and becoming a positive difference in not only their lives, but their school and community, too. They also learned to reach out of their comfort zones because with comfort, there is no growth and with growth, there is no comfort.
ASHLAND, MO
wymt.com

Farmer appreciation projects awarded grants in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Farmer appreciation projects across Kentucky are receiving grants totaling more than $70,000. Officials with The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said the grants are part of a $500,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture award. The funds will allow the state agency to expand on its campaign to support...
KENTUCKY STATE
agdaily.com

FFA member spotlight: Nicholas Mello & the importance of seed science

We know that in the coming decades, there will be more mouths to feed, which will require advancements in agriculture from our future farmers and scientists. Nicholas Mello of Hanford FFA Chapter in California is a finalist in the Agriscience Research — Plant Systems Proficiency field. Mello contributes to this endeavor with his hybrid corn seed experimentation. He conducted research at Zonneveld Dairies, comparing the yield per acre of three different hybrid corn seed varieties planted on 95 acres each to determine the highest yielding variety.
AGRICULTURE
coronadonewsca.com

CCF Awards Grants ...

Coronado Community Foundation Awards Second Round Of Grants. To welcome in the New Year and new opportunities to partner in philanthropy, The Coronado Community Foundation awarded its second round of grants. Making connections was the mission as our Foundation board members and advisors got together with another seven organizations to present them with their $1000 grants. More information will be forthcoming when we present our remaining six grantees.
CORONADO, CA
newbernnow.com

Art Teachers Awarded Grants for Supplies

Funded by the Twin Rivers Artists’ Association, the purpose of this grant is to fund supplies for an innovative “hands-on” art project that our art teachers would most likely have funded using their own money. Teachers may apply for up to $250 to pay for materials needed for their art projects.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
tyroneeagleeyenews.com

Tyrone FFA Launches Project to Collect and Up-Cycle Used Crayons

Members of the Tyrone FFA are looking for donations of used crayons to recycle into new crayons, ornaments, and other crafts. As a class, they have set a goal of collecting and recycling at least 2,000 pounds of used crayons. “Crayons are nonbiodegradable, so it’s better for the environment to...
TYRONE, PA
The Times-Gazette

Two Black River FFA members compete in state job interview contest

Two members of the Black River FFA represented the chapter in the state job interview career development event at The Ohio State University. Chloee Howard and Kylie Leonard were among nine other individuals within their respective divisions. The job interview competition is one that allows students to showcase their ability to apply and interview for a position within an agricultural company.
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Community Agriculture Alliance: RISE grant helps students guide the future of agriculture

“I believe in the future of Agriculture” is the first sentence of the Future Farmers of America creed for the National FFA organization. Students enrolled in the agriculture programs of Hayden and Soroco school districts hold this belief as they look to their futures. As our world continues to change and evolve, so does the face of agriculture.
HAYDEN, CO
Urbana Citizen

Woodruff spearheads lamb club

The Woodruff Farm, along with the Champaign County Sheepman’s Association and the Champaign County OSU Extension, will be starting a new lamb 4-H club which will allow kids to show sheep at the 2022 Champaign County Fair with no out-of-pocket expenses. FFA members are encouraged to take part in...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
ocj.com

Miami East-MVCTC FFA members receive $1,000 grants from National FFA Foundation

Four $1,000 grants have been awarded to Miami East-MVCTC FFA members Isaac Beal, Reagan Howell, Abigail Maxson, and Elisabeth Norman by the National FFA Organization. The SAE Grant is designed to help FFA members create and enhance their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE), a requirement that all FFA members must complete.
MIAMI, FL
The Repository

Visit Canton awards tourism grants

CANTON – Visit Canton has awarded $296,368 in tourism grants. The agency offered grants for Stark County projects designed to attract visitors and increase visitor spending. Applicants could request from $10,000 to $50,000, with committed matching funds required, to support projects for this year. "The main goal was to...
CANTON, OH
Daily Review

Franklin FFA pork sale

Franklin FFA's Agricultural Education Program is seeking numerous buyers for their FFA Show Pigs once the season is complete. If you or someone you know looking to stuff your freezer with fresh, high quality pork that is already processed and packaged for you, with no hassle in traveling and scheduling a trip to the slaughterhouse. If you are interested in supporting our program by ensuring this project is sustainable and available for students for years to come, please contact advisor, Mr. Nick Adams, for any purchasing and processing details.
FRANKLIN, LA
dewittobserver.com

Cal-Wheat FFA member earns AmerisourceBergen SAE grant

A $1,000 AmerisourceBergen SAE grant has been awarded to Lauren Schroeder of Dixon, by Valent U.S.A. LLC. Schroeder is a member of the Calamus-Wheatland FFA Chapter. Her application was selected from among 1,086 applications nationwide. This grant will help Schroeder create her SAE in Service Learning and Vegetable Production with intentions of serving her community with fresh produce.
AGRICULTURE
agdaily.com

Advice for FFA members who want to pursue a career in ag

Whenever we talk about the future of agriculture, often organizations such as the National FFA Organization and the National 4-H Council are in the center of the conversation. The members of these communities are learning all about the ins and outs of the agriculture industry. With the support of community leaders, agriculture teachers, industry professionals, and others, these organizations are preparing future generations to lead the industry in the future.
AGRICULTURE
Coeur d'Alene Press

United Way awards $300K in grants

COEUR d’ALENE — Because of the generosity of hundreds of area employees and a partnership with United Way of North Idaho, close to $300,000 is being invested in the work of local organizations. The United Way Community Care Fund has partnerships with 62 businesses and collects “payroll deductions”...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
themountvernongrapevine.com

Bob Evans Kitchen Prep Position Available

Do you like recognition for a job well done? Do you want to be given that chance for a promotion?. Are you looking for your first job, second job, or just looking to make some extra cash? Maybe you’re looking to work after school and on the weekends?. How...
FOOD & DRINKS

