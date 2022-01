Prospect (14-3) came in with a 13-game win streak and the Knights were holding a 23-18 lead over Maine South (10-6) a couple minutes into the second quarter. Then the game got flipped upside down as the visiting Hawks ended the second quarter on an 18-0 run to lead 36-23 at half. Maine South was able to hold on late, beating Prospect 61-51 in a nonconference game Saturday, Jan. 8 at Jean Walker Field House in Mount Prospect.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO