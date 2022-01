Current Records: Chattanooga 13-3; Western Carolina 7-8 The Chattanooga Mocs won both of their matches against the Western Carolina Catamounts last season (74-67 and 89-81) and are aiming for the same result Wednesday. Chattanooga and Western Carolina will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET at Ramsey Center. The Mocs will be strutting in after a victory while Western Carolina will be stumbling in from a defeat.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO