Samford (11-4, 1-2) vs. Wofford (9-7, 1-3) Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Wofford looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Samford. In its last eight wins against the Bulldogs, Wofford has won by an average of 10 points. Samford's last win in the series came on Jan. 8, 2017, a 91-89 victory.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO