It looks like Golden State Warriors fans have to wait for a little bit more to see Draymond Green actually play alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. As Steve Kerr noted following their loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, it is “far-fetched” to see Green suit up in their upcoming back-to-back against the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls on Thursday and Friday, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. Kerr did note that Dray is progressing nicely in his recovery from calf injury, but he is just not ready yet to get into action.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO