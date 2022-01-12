Lukas Reichel set for NHL debut with Chicago Blackhawks

This summer, there was a ton of excitement surrounding the Chicago Blackhawks, for what was happening on the ice, when the team added Seth Jones and Marc-André Fleury. The expectations were high. They have failed to reach those expectations so far this season and at different points of the year, it’s been a drag to watch this team. There needed to be an injection of excitement to a team that is 13-18-5 and not contending for a playoff spot.

NHL ・ 2 HOURS AGO