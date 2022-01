STANTON - Abbigayle Keesee, a junior french horn player in the Stanton High School 'Best Band Herd' earned a place in the prestigious ATSSB Texas All-State Band. This process begins with over 10,000 Texas 1A-3A musicians competing against one another through a series of rigorous auditions and finishes with less than 2% of those students being named to the Texas All-State Band. She will go to…

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO