Ski Report

Frankfort Times
 20 hours ago

Chestnut Mountain — Wed 8:13a machine groomed 18 - 36 base 22 of 22...

Area ski hills open for season

All area ski resorts are officially up and running. Blackjack Mountain Resort was the first to open for the season on Dec. 3, Indianhead opened the following weekend on Dec. 10, Whitecap opened on Dec. 22 and Big Powderhorn Mountain opened on Dec. 23. All resorts are reporting that they...
Alex Aust, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model, Marries Fellow Athlete

Professional lacrosse player Alex Aust married fellow lacrosse star Marus Holman on Dec. 17 in Mexico. Earlier this year, Aust became the first lacrosse player to be featured in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Aust was also a member of the U.S. national women's lacrosse team that won the World Cup in 2017.
Colorado Ski Resort Ranked Best in America

Being an avid skier myself, one of my life's bucket list items was to hit the slopes and experience some of that world-famous Colorado powder myself. With last year being our first full winter in the Centennial State and with the COVID stuff still hanging over our heads, I didn't make it out last year. But now, there is a little more incentive to check out one spot in particular that's been recently ranked as the top ski resort in the United States: Winter Park, Colo.
Hogadon opens for night skiing

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Hogadon Basin Ski Area opened for night skiing on Dec. 31. This is the first time the ski area is offering night skiing. “The vibe was super positive all night. The people glued blinking lights to their snowboards and people wore blinking lights on their parkas and hats, it was very nice. We gave away 25 free tickets, they went in seven minutes at the door at 3 p.m.,” said Hogadon Basin Ski Area Superintendent Chris Smith.
Frankfort Times

Beijing organizers say met plan to popularize winter sports

BEIJING (AP) — A key concern when Beijing was bidding to host the 2022 Winter Olympic Games was the lack of a strong winter sports tradition in the country. Organizers countered by pointing to the vast potential for growth, and now say they more than met their target of involving 300 million Chinese in skiing, hockey and other cold weather pastimes.
The Independent

No guarantees for Team GB as Covid complications hit Winter Olympics build-up

British hopes for a best-ever medal haul at next month’s Winter Olympics could be compromised by surging coronavirus rates that threaten to leave athletes’ participation in Beijing in the balance.More than five medals – the top end of the expected medal range of three to seven confirmed on Thursday by UK Sport – would constitute a history-making mark for Team GB whose final team for the Games is set to number in the mid-fifties.But first there is the task of negotiating the next few weeks Covid-free, with Team GB chef de mission Georgie Harland conceding there could be setbacks...
Here Is The Inside Scoop On How You Can Ski Cheap In Auburn

As we have been doing since March of 2020, most of us continue to search for leisure activities that take us outside. First, these outdoor activities are typically less likely to spread COVID. Second, we live in Maine – a place where we have thousands of acres of pristine wilderness. And third, in many cases, they are a lot more affordable than the indoor activities we had been doing until early 2020. Unfortunately, winter activities often tend to be more expensive than the spring, summer, and fall activities.
Ski Santa Fe set to open upper runs

SANTA FE – The New Year’s weekend storm that brought 23 inches of snow to Ski Santa Fe will enable the resort to open the upper mountain on Friday. The Millennium and Tesuque Peak Triple Chairs will open for the first time this season, the resort said in a news release.
Bear Tracks Mistaken For Trail Left By Missing Tahoe Skier

TRUCKEE (CBS SF) — Tracks found in the deep snow in a remote mountain area near the Northstar ski resort were those of a bear and not missing Truckee resident Rory Angelotta, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said searchers were out until after 9 p.m....
167 skiers rescued from broken ski lift at Utah resort

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said 167 skiers were stranded for several hours before being rescued from a broken ski lift at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah Friday afternoon. Officials at Deer Valley said the Carpenter Express chairlift experienced a mechanical failure around 2:38 p.m. Deer...
Olympic medallist from Trinidad and Tobago killed in car crash

On Monday evening, a three-time Olympian from Trinidad and Tobago, Deon Lendore, was killed in a car accident on his way home from practice in College Station, Texas. News of his death surfaced on social media on Monday evening, after several athletes tweeted, mourning the loss of the 2012 Olympic bronze medalist.
Japanese gymnastics legend Uchimura retires at 33

Two-time Olympic gymnastics all-around champion Kohei Uchimura has retired aged 33, his management said Tuesday, ending the career of one of the sport's all-time greats. Uchimura claimed gold at the 2012 and 2016 Games, won the Olympic team title with Japan in Rio and was crowned all-around world champion six times. But he suffered disappointment in his Olympic swansong, falling off the horizontal bar and failing to reach the final at last year's Tokyo Games. Uchimura's final competition was at the world championships last October in Kitakyushu, the city where he was born.
