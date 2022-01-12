Truck carrying carrots causes delays on SR-33

WASHINGTON — Stewart Rhodes, founder of the far-right militia the Oath Keepers has been indicted and arrested for his organization's involvement in planning the Jan. 6 attack. Rhodes, 56, is being charged for the first time in connection to events leading up to and on Jan. 6, according to...
Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, has had his military titles and royal patronages revoked just one day after his attempt to have a lawsuit dismissed from alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre was denied. Buckingham Palace announced Thursday that Andrew's titles and patronages have been returned to his mother,...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Shortly before President Joe Biden met with Senate Democrats Thursday, hoping to jolt their stalled voting legislation, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema all but dashed the bill’s chances, declaring she could not support a “short sighted” rules change to get past a Republican blockade. The...
WASHINGTON — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Wednesday said he would not provide information to the Jan. 6 committee about communications surrounding the attack on the Capitol, despite previously saying he would be willing to discuss a phone conversation he had with former President Donald Trump as the riot unfolded.
The Republican National Committee is preparing to change its rules at upcoming party meetings to ban future Republican presidential nominees from participating in debates sponsored by the Commission on Presidential Debates. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel sent a letter Thursday to the co-chairs of the debate commission alleging that the committee...
LONDON — Could this actually be it for Boris Johnson?. The prime minister faced the fight of his career Thursday after his qualified apology for flouting Covid regulations imposed by his government failed to quiet whispers about a mutiny within his own Conservative Party. On Wednesday, Johnson told a...
Vice President Kamala Harris said the 500 million at-home rapid coronavirus tests would be distributed to Americans as soon as next week, but a White House official soon walked that back. The Biden administration had announced in December that they would be purchasing and sending out half a billion tests,...
A judge in the United States on Wednesday rejected Prince Andrew's bid to dismiss a federal lawsuit brought by a woman who alleged that he sexually abused her when she was 17 years old. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan for the Southern District of New York ruled that it was...
As the Omicron variant sparks a surge of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., the Biden administration has announced a plan to send military medical teams to six more states. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports from Washington, D.C.
