Real Estate

Redfin buys Bay Equity to up its purchase mortgage game

By Brad Finkelstein
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRedfin's acquisition of Bay Equity Home Loans boosts the real estate company's presence in the mortgage business at a time when purchases are expected to dominate the marketplace. "Our long-term vision is to combine lending and brokerage services into new ways for people to move from one home to...

Redfin to Acquire Bay Equity Home Loans for $135MM

Acquisition will give Redfin customers a broader suite of loan products in more markets and propel the company’s efforts to create a complete real estate solution. SEATTLE— Redfin has entered into an agreement to acquire Bay Equity Home Loans, a national, full-service mortgage lender. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the purchase price is estimated to be $135 million in cash and stock. Founded in 2007 in the San Francisco Bay Area, Bay Equity is a licensed mortgage lender in 42 states and employs approximately 1,200 people. The acquisition accelerates Redfin’s strategy to become a one-stop shop for brokerage, lending and other services. Redfin expects the acquisition to close in the second quarter of 2022, pending customary approvals, and to be accretive to 2022 earnings per share.
Layoffs and Acquisitions on the Horizon for Redfin

Redfin is reshaping its mortgage business in 2022. The Seattle-based company announced on Jan. 11, that it has agreed to acquire Bay Equity Home Loans, a national, full-service mortgage lender, in a cash and stock transaction worth $135 million. According to a press release and public filing, the deal, which...
Is it illegal to rent out my house without a buy-to-let mortgage?

Homeowners who have chosen to rent out their property risk landing themselves in hot water if they fail to inform their mortgage lender of their decision. So-called "accidental landlords" – homeowners who fell into the sector by accident – must ensure they are not breaking the terms and conditions of their mortgage by letting a property illegally.
Redfin acquires Bay Equity, pink slips 121 staff

Redfin announced Tuesday layoffs of 121 employees as it shakes up its mortgage department, including purchasing a lending company. The real estate company entered into an agreement to acquire mortgage lender Bay Equity Home Loans for $135 million, two-thirds in cash and one-third in stocks, Redfin said in a press release and public filing.
2022 mortgage activity begins with a weekly gain

Purchases picked up at the start of 2022, driving mortgage volumes to a first-week gain despite steadily climbing interest rates, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The MBA’s Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage-application activity based on a survey of association members, inched up 1.4% compared to the prior...
Redfin ramping up mortgage business with $135M acquisition

Redfin is expanding its presence in mortgage lending with the acquisition of an established national lender, with plans to lay off some of its own mortgage employees and consolidate its lending operations within the newly acquired company, the brokerage announced Tuesday. The deal to acquire San Francisco-based Bay Equity Home...
Here's how to prepare if you want to buy a home in this competitive market

Brace yourself for another competitive year in the housing market. Home sales are expected to grow 6.6% in 2022, a 16-year high, according to Realtor.com. The typical winter lull isn't even necessarily happening. Home prices actually accelerated from November to December, said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com. While Realtor.com...
What Homeowners Need to Know About Refinancing a Mortgage in 2022

Rocket Mortgage gives customers access to customizable mortgage refinance based on real-time rates and their preferred loan terms and costs. Thanks to record-low interest rates, the past two years have been a mortgage-refinance bonanza. With rates already rising — and experts forecasting continued increases — refinancing may seem less appealing now.
Tides Equities Buys Las Vegas Communities for $143M

NorthMarq arranged the two transactions. Tides Equities has acquired two Las Vegas communities totaling 725 units for nearly $143 million. The Midtown National Group sold the 557-unit AYA for $105.9 million, while Nitya Capital parted with the 168-unit Residence at Hargrove for $36.9 million. The new owner rebranded the properties as Tides at North Paradise and Tides at East Summerlin.
What causes the ups and downs of mortgage interest rates?

The daily fluctuation in mortgage interest rates may seem puzzling, especially when they change by mere fractions from one day to the next. Actually, though, there is rationale behind mortgage rates. The Federal Reserve. The U.S. central banking system monitors and reacts to our economy’s ups and downs, as well...
What’s ahead for home sales for 2022?

The outlook for home sales this year depends on which domino falls first — potential buyers getting tired of paying ever-increasing prices or existing homeowners finally listing and breaking the inventory shortage, Zillow said. Housing experts and economists queried for the latest Zillow Home Price Expectations Survey were split...
Is Now The Time to Buy Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) is the largest office real estate investment trust (REIT) in the U.S. by market capitalization and has been one of the best performing office REITs over the past five years. The company was also one of the first in its sector to see its share price recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
More mortgage credit becomes available in response to higher rates

Mortgage credit availability loosened in December as lenders added programs to assist consumers facing rising interest rates and decreased housing affordability, the Mortgage Bankers Association found. Its Mortgage Credit Availability Index rose by 0.8% in December to 125.9 from November's 124.9. This is the highest the MCAI has been sincelast...
Mortgage Delinquency Rates on the Decline as Home Equity Increases

The solutions provider examines all stages of delinquency, as shown in the full report. In October 2021, the U.S. delinquency and transition rates, and their year-over-year changes, were, according to the report:. Early-stage Delinquencies (30 to 59 days past due): 1.2%, down from 1.4% in October 2020. Adverse Delinquency (60...
