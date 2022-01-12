Redfin buys Bay Equity to up its purchase mortgage game

Acquisition will give Redfin customers a broader suite of loan products in more markets and propel the company’s efforts to create a complete real estate solution. SEATTLE— Redfin has entered into an agreement to acquire Bay Equity Home Loans, a national, full-service mortgage lender. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the purchase price is estimated to be $135 million in cash and stock. Founded in 2007 in the San Francisco Bay Area, Bay Equity is a licensed mortgage lender in 42 states and employs approximately 1,200 people. The acquisition accelerates Redfin’s strategy to become a one-stop shop for brokerage, lending and other services. Redfin expects the acquisition to close in the second quarter of 2022, pending customary approvals, and to be accretive to 2022 earnings per share.

REAL ESTATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO