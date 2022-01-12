ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

By Andy Meek
BGR.com
BGR.com
 20 hours ago

Each week, on Tuesday, Netflix publishes a breakdown of the most popular content on the streaming platform. Specifically, the streamer updates four global Top 10 lists, covering both films and movies as well as English and non-English content. And this week's ranking of the most-watched Netflix shows is particularly interesting, because almost half of the Top 10 list is comprised of different seasons of the same show (Cobra Kai, which just debuted its fourth season on Netflix).

All told, in just the span of one week (January 3-9)? As it turns out, people spent a truly staggering amount of time watching this show that's set years in the future following the Karate Kid film franchise. 171 million hours, to be exact, were spent watching one of Cobra Kai's four seasons on Netflix for that one-week period.

Don't Miss Wednesday's deals: COVID home tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, sleep aids, more

Cobra Kai Netflix

That newly released Netflix data also shows that Cobra Kai Season 4 is a Top 10 show for the streamer in 82 countries around the world. And it's the #1 show in six countries, including the US.

Overall, in terms of ratings, the show has been well-received by both critics and fans (with scores above 90% on both counts via Rotten Tomatoes). Meanwhile, in terms of the plot? Really, all you need to know to get started is that Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. With the continuation, to be more specific, of the conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

Season 4, per Netflix, finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces. Their goal is to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament. “As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all-in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious,” Netflix teases. “What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?”

Most watched Netflix shows this week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L5kI0_0dk4D8E300
A scene from the hit Netflix series “Cobra Kai.” Image source: Netflix

Similarly, what else is popular on Netflix at the moment? Some of the other most-watched Netflix shows right now, based on the latest Top 10 data, can be found below. Also, you can read the latest here about one of the entries below, Emily in Paris.

For the week of January 3-9:

  1. Cobra Kai Season 4 — 107.81 million hours watched this week
  2. Stay Close — 91.18 million hours
  3. The Witcher Season 2 — 57.34 million hours
  4. Emily in Paris Season 2 — 50.54 million hours
  5. Manifest Season 1 — 30.16 million hours
  6. The Witcher Season 1 — 28.51 million hours
  7. Cobra Kai Season 1 — 23.85 million hours
  8. Queer Eye Season 6 — 23.06 million hours
  9. Cobrai Kai Season 3 — 20.1 million hours
  10. Cobra Kai Season 2 — 19.34 million hours

Andy is a reporter in Memphis who also contributes to outlets like Fast Company and The Guardian. When he’s not writing about technology, he can be found hunched protectively over his burgeoning collection of vinyl, as well as nursing his Whovianism and bingeing on a variety of TV shows you probably don’t like.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

This forgotten Leonardo DiCaprio thriller is dominating Netflix today

Much of the pop culture I consume is connected in some form or another to spies and espionage. My favorite podcast, for example, is Spyscape’s True Spies, hosted by actress Vanessa Kirby. I’m a paying subscriber to the fantastic Substack newsletter SpyTalk, and my vote for the best thing on Apple TV+ right now is Tehran (which I’m overjoyed to hear just wrapped up shooting its second season). And as someone who devours every good spy novel I can get my hands on? I’m certainly happy to see the 2008 adaptation of David Igantius’ novel Body of Lies — starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe — as one of the top-ranked movies on Netflix at the moment.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Thousands of fans are begging Netflix to un-cancel one of its biggest duds of 2021

Netflix released a ton of critically acclaimed and buzzy, unmissable content this year, from TV series like Maid and Arcane to original movies like The Harder They Fall and The Power of the Dog. Meanwhile, for my money, one highly anticipated Netflix TV series this year was far and away the title that simultaneously had the biggest fan base awaiting its release — and turned into one of the biggest surprise duds of 2021 for the streamer. So much so, that Netflix decided not to renew it for a second season less than a month after its release. We’re referring, of course, to Cowboy Bebop. Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the beloved Japanese anime about a group of bounty hunters set in the future.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and films on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Lawrence
Person
Ralph Macchio
Person
William Zabka
Popculture

Netflix Adding One of 2021's Worst Movies in January

In January, Netflix will be adding a crop of new titles to its service. One of the new titles that Netflix is adding is After We Fell, the third installment in the After film series. Although, the film didn't exactly garner much positive attention upon its release. After We Fell,...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2022

With the holidays coming to an end and the long reality of winter setting in, Netflix has big plans to help keep you entertained. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere plenty of new movies and TV shows in January, with a batch of titles dropping on the first of the month, but others will gradually premiere gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Gerard Butler Thriller Strikes Netflix's Top 10

A fan-favorite Gerard Butler thriller has landed in Netflix's Top 10, and subscribers should definitely queue it up soon. Law Abiding Citizen, a 2009 action flick with Butler and Jamie Foxx, is currently in the No. 7 spot on Netflix's overall list. It's also sitting in the No. 4 slot on the streaming service's top 10 movies list, topping films such as Red Notice and Body of Lies.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Week Of#Non English#Covid#Cobra Kai Netflix#Cobra Kai Season 4#Rotten Tomatoes#Eagle
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Netflix star Kim Mi-soo dead at the age of 29

Korean drama actress Kim Mi-soo has died at the age of 29. The actor - who also had a supporting role in the recent Disney+ series Snowdrop alongside Blackpink's Jisoo - died on 5 January. "Kim suddenly left us on 5 January," her agency Landscape said in a statement on...
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix Today, January 6

The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is a good place to start if you want to watch something everyone's talking about. The top 5 on Thursday, Jan. 6 hasn't moved since Wednesday, with Season 4 of Cobra Kai at No. 1, Stay Close at No. 2, The Witcher at No. 3, Don't Look Up at No. 4, and Queer Eye at No. 5, which is where it's been all week. Adam Sandler makes two appearances in today's ranking, with the football comedy The Longest Yard (jumping from No. 9 to No. 7) and the rom-com Just Go With It (No. 10). Also, the Ben Affleck movie The Town joins the list, representing Boston at No. 9.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It's been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren't in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer's library that's already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
Distractify

What Were the 7 Best Netflix Original Series of 2021? We've Got Our List

Did you catch all of the original programming that dropped on Netflix in 2021? If not (and especially if you're looking for something new to binge during that awkward time between Christmas and New Year's), we've rounded up seven of our favorite Netflix originals that are highly rated and worth sacrificing an entire day just to watch every episode.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Bridgerton: Season Two; 2022 Premiere Date Announced for Netflix Drama Series

There’s news from Lady Whistledown for Bridgerton fans. A March premiere date has been announced for season two of the Netflix period drama. Season one premiered on Christmas 2020. The popular series has already been renewed for seasons three and four having received a two-season renewal in April. Starring...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

A mysterious new Netflix miniseries just flew to the top of the charts

With as many original shows and movies as Netflix delivers, some are inevitably going to fall through the cracks. But while plenty of great TV shows never get the attention that they deserve, others come out of nowhere to make a huge splash. Look no further than Squid Game earlier this year. It could be ages before any show tops the Korean mega-hit, but in the meantime, a new mystery miniseries on Netflix called Stay Close is exploding up the charts just days after its debut.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Is About to Lose a Big Showtime Series

Netflix is losing a few major titles after the new year begins, including Episodes. The acclaimed Showtime series featured Matt LeBlanc in his first leading role on TV since the ill-fated Friends spin-off Joey ended. Epsiodes is a showbusiness series, starring LeBlanc as a fictionalized version of himself. All five...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

11 favourite Netflix shows that are all returning in 2022

It might only be the first week of January, but we're already convinced this year is going to be brilliant when it comes to TV. While Netflix has some exciting new shows on its roster for the 12 months ahead, there's also many returning seasons for some of the streaming giant's biggest titles.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Critics are bashing the #1 movie on Netflix right now

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, COVID rapid tests, $15 bedsheets, more Given the degree to which Netflix’s newly released climate change movie Don’t Look Up is stacked with high-profile acting talent, and the fact that it debuted on the streamer the day before Christmas, it was pretty much a given that this title would rocket to #1 on the platform. With A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, how could it not? Nevertheless, as I noted in my piece on the new movie from director Adam McKay on Friday, it’s also true that one Don’t Look Up review after...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

BGR.com

291K+
Followers
6K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy