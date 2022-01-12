ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Soybeans supported in short-term, maybe not long-term

By Staff
voiceofmuscatine.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSoybeans supported in short-term, maybe not long-term. January 12, 2022 By Will Robinson Filed Under: News. An ag economist says a weakening South American soybean crop is driving the market following USDA’s recent supply and demand report. The University of Missouri’s Ben Brown…. “I...

voiceofmuscatine.com

voiceofmuscatine.com

'21 production not a surprise, but analyst says market response was

’21 production not a surprise, but analyst says market response was. January 12, 2022 By Mark Dorenkamp Filed Under: Crops, Minnesota, News. A farm management analyst is not surprised USDA raised its final corn and soybean production estimates for 2021. Kent Thiesse with MinnStar Bank in south-central Minnesota tells Brownfield...
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn, soybean, wheat export sales up on week

The USDA says export sales for several commodities improved during the week ending January 6th. Corn, soybean, soybean meal, and wheat sales all showed solid week to week increases, but were still slower than average, as relatively high prices and hefty competition from other exporters limited demand. Soybean oil notched a marketing year low for the second consecutive week. Beef sales failed to break 10,000 tons, while pork was just short of 20,000 tons. The USDA’s next set of supply and demand estimates is out February 9th.
voiceofmuscatine.com

There's profit potential in high oleic soybeans

January 13, 2022 By Tom Steever Filed Under: Managing For Profit. High oleic soybean acreage is slowly growing but is on the cusp of significant increases. “You’ve got some decent growth,” says John Jansen with the United Soybean Board, “I think we could have had more, but we just don’t have enough planting seed currently.” There were 600,000 acres of high oleic soybeans grown in the U.S. this past year, and, says Jansen, that will likely climb to 850,000 acres this coming season. Some high oleic varieties are genetically modified, while some are non-GMO.
MarketWatch

Wheat futures decline as USDA says U.S. sales continue to be 'sluggish'; corn futures also fall

Wheat futures eyed their first loss in four sessions on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lifted its forecast on U.S. ending stocks and said domestic wheat sales and shipments "continue to be sluggish as U.S. wheat remains uncompetitive in several markets." The USDA raised the domestic ending stocks forecast for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 30 million bushels to 628 million bushels. Still, the figure is down 26% from last year and the lowest level since 2013/2014, the government agency said. March wheat was down 14 cents, or 1.8%, at $7.56 1/4 a bushel, following three consecutive session gains, FactSet data show. Corn futures, meanwhile, declined as the USDA raised its domestic production estimate for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 53 million bushels to 15.1 billion bushels and lowered its forecast for U.S. corn exports by 75 million bushels to 2.425 billion bushels. March corn fell 5 1/2, or 0.9%, to trade at $5.95 1/2 bushel, with prices for the most-active contract on track to settle at their lowest since Jan. 3, FactSet data show.
voiceofmuscatine.com

"Perfect storm" to blame for skyrocketing fertilizer prices

“Perfect storm” to blame for skyrocketing fertilizer prices. An American Farm Bureau official suggests a “perfect storm” is to blame for skyrocketing fertilizer prices. Sam Kieffer, vice president of public affairs for AFBF, tells Brownfield trade is one of the issues. “The fact that China has decided...
voiceofmuscatine.com

Fish and chicken are increasing soy demand worldwide

Fish and chicken are increasing soy demand worldwide. The fish and poultry markets are helping drive worldwide soybean demand helping increase farmers profitability. Kansas farmer and United States Soybean Export Council Board Member Lance Rezac (REE-zack) says demand for soybeans is directly linked to income. “People get more money, the first thing they want to do is get more protein or a lot of times it’s an animal protein.”
voiceofmuscatine.com

Ethanol stocks climb

U.S. ethanol stocks surged to a near one year high last week. The U.S. Energy Information Administration says the domestic supply of 22.911 million barrels was a 47-week high and up 1.552 million from the previous week as higher fuel costs and at least some reduction in travel cut demand. That is still 781,000 barrels below year ago levels, reflecting the stronger demand seen last fall and early this winter.
voiceofmuscatine.com

Cattle futures mostly higher watching cash business develop

Cattle futures mostly higher watching cash business develop. At the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, live and feeder cattle were mixed, mostly higher watching direct business develop. February live cattle closed $1.42 higher at $137.67 and April live cattle closed $.62 higher at $141.20. March feeder cattle closed $1 higher at $166.35 and April feeder cattle closed $.67 higher at $170.12.
voiceofmuscatine.com

India to allow U.S. pork and pork product imports

The U.S. will be able to export pork to India for the first time. USTR Katherine Tai and Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack announced Monday a new agreement with India removes a trade barrier and will allow U.S. pork and pork products into India after working out details during the U.S. India Trade Policy Forum in New Delhi this past November.
voiceofmuscatine.com

U.S. farmer watching Brazil harvest closely

Brazil’s equivalent of the USDA has lowered outlooks for this year’s corn and soybean crops due to hot, dry weather in southern growing areas, which could open up export opportunities for U.S. producers. Central Nebraska farmer Clay Govier tells Brownfield he’s watching South America closely as harvest gets...
voiceofmuscatine.com

Soybeans hit by profit taking

Soybeans were sharply lower on profit taking and technical selling. Near-term weather in parts of South America continues to look hot and dry, but medium-term forecasts do have a chance of rain for portions of Argentina and southern Brazil. Estimates for Paraguay have also fallen recently, with hot, dry weather pushing yields well below optimal levels. Early harvest activity is underway in a couple of key states in Brazil. Safras e Mercado says 95% of Brazil’s 2020/21 crop has been sold, slightly ahead of average, with 36.5% of the 2021/22 crop marketed. The trade was also getting ready for Tuesday’s numbers for Brazil from CONAB and Wednesday’s USDA reports. Export inspections were down on the week and the year, with China and Japan topping the list. Soybean meal and oil were sharply lower on profit taking.
invezz.com

GlobalBlock analyst: Bitcoin decline will be short-term

Fear reached 10 on the Crypto Fear and Greed Index, the lowest since the crypto market's low on July 21. Expectations are for the consumer price index (CPI) to increase by 7.1% in 2022 and 0.4% in January. Although the crypto market is oversold, global markets and economic conditions impact...
Seeking Alpha

Intel: An Assessment For Long-Term Investors

At first glance, the rise of Asia has threatened US technological hegemony. China last year has achieved 16% self-sufficiency, well below its 70% target by 2025. Since my initial investment in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) back in August 2020, many things have changed, and it's time to revisit my investment thesis and assess whether it still qualifies for a seat in my concentrated long-term portfolio. In the below analysis, I aim to paint the picture of the geopolitical landscape, explore some of the company's technical developments and CAPEX plan that would finally lead me to reaffirm my buy rating for the long term.
voiceofmuscatine.com

MO Corn CEO: ethanol market well-positioned entering 2022

MO Corn CEO: ethanol market well-positioned entering 2022. The CEO of Missouri Corn Growers says the outlook for U.S. ethanol sales is mostly positive despite recent market setbacks. Bradley Schad tells Brownfield the EPA’s 2022 Renewable Volume Obligation level will set the tone for a favorable market this year.
finance-commerce.com

Supply chain woes prompt U.S. factory revival

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. When visitors arrive at the office of America Knits in tiny Swainsboro, Georgia, the first thing they see on the wall is a black-and-white photo that a company co-founder, Steve Hawkins, discovered in a local antiques store.
voiceofmuscatine.com

Nearly 40 percent of famers surveyed are having difficulty securing crop inputs

Nearly 40 percent of famers surveyed are having difficulty securing crop inputs. Farmers are concerned about the availability of ag inputs, according to the latest Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer. Jim Mintert is the director of the Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture. “We asked farmers if they experienced difficulty...
voiceofmuscatine.com

CHS CEO points to several factors behind record fertilizer prices

CHS CEO points to several factors behind record fertilizer prices. January 7, 2022 By Mark Dorenkamp Filed Under: Crops, News. The CEO of the nation’s largest agricultural cooperative points to several reasons for record high fertilizer prices. Jay Debertin with CHS tells Brownfield there are supply issues around the...
