Premier League

Chelsea finishes job against Spurs to reach League Cup final

wcn247.com
 22 hours ago

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has reached the League Cup final after a 1-0 victory over Tottenham completed a 3-0...

www.wcn247.com

AFP

Real Madrid dominance leaves Barca hoping for Clasico upset in Spanish Super Cup semi

It is traditional to say there are no favourites in the Clasico but this time even Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was unable to keep up the pretence. For the past decade, there has been some justification in the usual platitudes, the assertion that games between Real Madrid and Barcelona have a rhythm unto themselves, that form is no measure and the victor will be the one that holds firmer in the heat of the battle. Any superiority has been fleeting, a strong run of form here, a vulnerable coach there. Sometimes the dynamic has depended simply on the competition the game has been played in. Since 2010, 40 meetings have brought 16 Barcelona victories, 10 draws and 14 wins for Real Madrid.
The Independent

Africa Cup of Nations day 2: Sadio Mane scores last-minute winner while Morocco beat Ghana late on

After hosts Cameroon and Cabo Verde started the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with wins on Sunday, four more fixtures took place on day two - with late drama a regular theme throughout.The day’s opening game was only settled in the sixth minute of stoppage time, when Sadio Mane buried an injury-time penalty to give Senegal a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe. It took a long time for the competition favourites to find the breakthrough despite plenty of possession dominance, with the counter-attacking threat always presenting the possibility of an upset.It was a similar story as Morocco met Ghana, with Sofiane...
The Independent

Paul Scholes labels Manchester United a ‘poisonous mess’

Paul Scholes has claimed that Manchester United are in a “right mess” and questioned whether the club’s players are good enough.The former midfielder, who made over 700 appearances for the club, also criticised the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.Urging his former employers to pursue Tottenham manager Antonio Conte in the summer, Scholes questioned whether top players would see Old Trafford as a desirable destination.“The club just feels like it’s in a mess, player, staff and manager-wise,” Scholes told Webby and O’Neill, a YouTube fan channel.“Who wants to come into this club? It...
The Independent

Stoke leading the race for Chelsea’s forgotten man Lewis Baker

Stoke are leading the race for Chelsea’s forgotten man Lewis Baker.The midfielder could leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer this month, the PA news agency understands.His contract expires at the end of the season but the Potters are keen to add Baker to their squad in the January transfer window as they fight for promotion from the Sky Bet Championship.Baker made his first appearance for Chelsea in eight years when he came on as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s 5-1 FA Cup win over Chesterfield.It was just the 26-year-old academy product’s second game for the Blues, with his debut also coming in the FA Cup against Derby in 2014.The former England Under-21 international was close to making the squad for the 2-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final win at Brentford last month but tested positive for Covid-19.Since making his Chelsea debut he has had loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday MK Dons, Vitesse, Middlesbrough, Leeds, Reading Fortuna Dusseldorf and he spent last season at Trabzonspor in Turkey.Stoke are eighth in the Championship, five points off the top six with two games in hand.
The Independent

Is Liverpool vs Arsenal on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup semi-final

Both Liverpool and Arsenal will hope to take charge of their Carabao Cup semi-final as they meet at Anfield.The postponement of last week’s intended first leg at the Emirates Stadium means this fixture, going ahead as scheduled, is now the first 90 minutes of the two-legged tie to decide who reaches the final.The second leg will now occur on Thursday 20 January, with Liverpool over a Covid outbreak scare driven by a number of “false postives”, according to Jurgen Klopp.Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Thomas Partey are among the players away at the Africa Cup of Nations who will be...
BBC

Tottenham v Chelsea: Who makes your Blues team?

Chelsea travel to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Spurs, but who will make Thomas Tuchel's starting XI?. Saul Niguez and Mateo Kovacic partnered each other in midfield against Chesterfield in the FA Cup - would you go with those two again?
The Independent

Tottenham vs Chelsea result and five things we learned as Blues advance to Carabao Cup final

Chelsea progressed through to the Carabao Cup final after defeating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the second leg of their semi-final on Tuesday. Antonio Rudiger’s early header extended Chelsea’s lead to three goals and gave Spurs a mountain to climb after goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini failed to claim a corner. Tottenham were awarded two penalties but saw both overturned, correctly, by VAR. The first, a tackle on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg by Antonio Rudiger took place outside the box before replays showed Kepa Arrizabalaga won the ball in a challenge on Lucas Moura. The hosts then saw an equaliser disallowed after Harry Kane was...
The Independent

Raphael Varane braced for another ‘intense’ battle with Aston Villa

Raphael Varane is ready for another fight with Aston Villa as Manchester United look to build on Monday’s confidence-boosting FA Cup win.A week on from the meek home Premier League loss to Wolves, Ralf Rangnick’s side returned to Old Trafford looking for a reaction in the final tie of the third round.Scott McTominay’s early header proved the difference on a night when United dug deep, and at times rode their luck, in a 1-0 win against Steven Gerrard’s Villa.It was a tough battle and victory provided a much-needed shot in the arm after another week of scrutiny and introspection at...
The Independent

Antonio Conte predicts Hugo Lloris will sign new Tottenham contract

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is confident Hugo Lloris will agree a new contract.The club captain, who joined from Lyon in 2012, is able to talk to foreign clubs about a move as his current deal in north London runs out at the end of the season.Conte is keen for Lloris to extend his stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and says talks are under way between the parties.He said: “I think so, I think that they have started to talk. You know very well what I think about Hugo. Also previously I spoke and said that he’s our captain,...
FanSided

Chelsea at Spurs score predictions: Blues through to EFL Cup final?

Chelsea travels to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday for the second leg of its Carabao Cup semifinal match-up against its bitter London rivals. Thomas Tuchel’s men will make the journey to the city’s north side carrying with them a 2-0 aggregate lead. Anything besides a two-plus goal defeat will see the Blues move into the final of the competition they have not won since 2015. It was a convincing win last time out, but supporters were left disappointed that they could not finish off the tie in just one go. The home side missed a plethora of chances throughout the 90 minutes—specifically in the second half—in front of a ruckus Stamford Bridge crowd. Nevertheless, a two-goal lead should be enough to see Tuchel’s men advance regardless.
Tribal Football

Watch: Spurs boss Conte previews Carabao Cup semi against Chelsea

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte previews their Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg clash at home to Chelsea. Conte and his players welcome Chelsea to Tottenham Hotspur stadium needing to overcome a 2-0 first-leg deficit suffered at Stamford Bridge. The Tottenham manager accepts their underdog status against the European champions, who he points...
The Independent

Tottenham vs Chelsea prediction: How will Carabao Cup semi-final play out tonight?

Thomas Tuchel has to weigh up the merits of playing Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday, when Chelsea face Tottenham in the second leg.“It’s a gamble, if we do it it’s a gamble and I’m not sure if we do it and how much of a responsibility we can take there. But we have to do it step by step, I’m not in the moment even sure if they come to training,” he said on Tuesday.“If they come to training, we have to see the reaction and then decide then. They are out of...
The Independent

Is Nigeria vs Egypt on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Africa Cup of Nations fixture

Several Premier League-based players could be in action in Tuesday’s big Africa Cup of Nations clash, which sees Nigeria and Egypt face off.Mohamed Salah is the biggest draw, but he’s likely to be up against the likes of Leicester duo Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho amongst others, in a tussle between two of the competition’s heavyweight nations.The Group D rivals are among the sides backed to run deep into the tournament, while this meeting might give an early indication of which of them are most capable of winning the big games.Cameroon and Senegal are among the nations to have...
Community Policy