Chelsea finishes job against Spurs to reach League Cup final

By ROB HARRIS
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON -- Even before celebrating his first anniversary as manager later this month, Thomas Tuchel has achieved a first with Chelsea. Defeating Tottenham in the League Cup semifinals means Tuchel has reached every major final unlike any predecessor at the west London club. There was victory in the Champions...

