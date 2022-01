Former Dallas Mavericks basketballer Shawn Bradley revealed he has been fighting back suicidal thoughts since a biking accident that left him paralyzed and living in a wheelchair.Speaking to Sports Illustrated, the No 2 draft pick and 14-year veteran of the NBA revealed graphic details of the collision that threw him over Dodge minivan and headfirst into the road in suburban Utah.The force of his 7-foot-6 tall, 300-pound frame cracked open his helmet, which likely saved his life but couldn’t prevent serious injury to his spine during the crash in January 2021.“Maybe it’d be better if this was just all...

NBA ・ 21 HOURS AGO