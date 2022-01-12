ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

News Feed

Clearwater, Florida
Clearwater, Florida
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G59nK_0dk4Ajmc00

CLEARWATER, Fla. – On Jan. 13 and 14, Clearwater Public Utilities crews will begin smoke testing of sanitary sewer system lines throughout portions of southeast Clearwater. The goal is to locate potential areas where stormwater or groundwater might be entering the sewer system.

Smoke testing will take place within these boundaries: State Road 590 (north), U.S. 19 (west), Belleair Road (south), and Tampa Bay (east). In addition, smoke testing will occur in a couple locations on the southwest part of the city along Clearwater Beach (East Shore Drive) and Edgewater Drive.

White smoke will be circulated into the sewer lines and manholes to locate broken pipes and other defects, and it will exit from vent pipes on roofs. The smoke is non-toxic, leaves no residue and creates no fire hazard. The smoke will not enter the house unless there is defective plumbing present or the drain traps are dry. If potential problems are found on private property, residents will be notified of repairs that may need to be made.

For more information, residents should call Clearwater Public Utilities at (727) 562-4960, with questions or concerns.

# # #

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Russia "won't exclude" putting military hardware in Cuba or Venezuela amid "unsuccessful" talks with U.S. over Ukraine

Moscow — A senior Russian diplomat wouldn't rule out the possibility of his country placing military infrastructure in Cuba or Venezuela, as the Kremlin called two recent rounds of talks with the U.S. and NATO "unsuccessful." Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who led negotiations with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Geneva this week, said Thursday that he didn't want "to confirm anything, [but] won't exclude anything here either," when asked whether Russia might consider establishing a military presence in America's backyard.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearwater, FL
Government
City
Clearwater Beach, FL
City
Tampa, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#White Smoke#Uban Construction
Clearwater, Florida

Clearwater, Florida

27
Followers
609
Post
574
Views
ABOUT

Clearwater is a city located in Pinellas County, Florida, United States, northwest of Tampa and St. Petersburg. To the west of Clearwater lies the Gulf of Mexico and to the southeast lies Tampa Bay. As of the 2010 census, the city had a population of 107,685. and is the smallest of the three principal cities in the Tampa–St. Petersburg–Clearwater metropolitan area, most commonly referred to as the Tampa Bay Area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy