CLEARWATER, Fla. – On Jan. 13 and 14, Clearwater Public Utilities crews will begin smoke testing of sanitary sewer system lines throughout portions of southeast Clearwater. The goal is to locate potential areas where stormwater or groundwater might be entering the sewer system.

Smoke testing will take place within these boundaries: State Road 590 (north), U.S. 19 (west), Belleair Road (south), and Tampa Bay (east). In addition, smoke testing will occur in a couple locations on the southwest part of the city along Clearwater Beach (East Shore Drive) and Edgewater Drive.

White smoke will be circulated into the sewer lines and manholes to locate broken pipes and other defects, and it will exit from vent pipes on roofs. The smoke is non-toxic, leaves no residue and creates no fire hazard. The smoke will not enter the house unless there is defective plumbing present or the drain traps are dry. If potential problems are found on private property, residents will be notified of repairs that may need to be made.

For more information, residents should call Clearwater Public Utilities at (727) 562-4960, with questions or concerns.

